'Is This The New Iphone?' Thieves Ask Woman Before Snatching Her Iphone 18 Pro In Greater Noida

A woman in Greater Noida West allegedly lost her brand-new iPhone 18 Pro to two bike-borne thieves who first asked whether the device was the newly launched model before snatching it from her hand and fleeing, according to a report by India Today. The incident took place while Shubhi Bhandari was travelling to work in an e-rickshaw. When she took out her phone to pay for something online, two men wearing helmets came up behind her on a motorbike. It says in the report that the suspects first talked to Bhandari and asked her for her address. Then, it looked like they turned their attention to the phone she was holding.

It is said that the two men asked Bhandari if the phone she was holding was the new iPhone. They are said to have grabbed her phone and sped off on their motorbike after she confirmed that it was real.

For the family, the incident was especially upsetting because the smartphone had only been bought three days before. Saket Gupta, Bhandari's husband, said the phone was almost brand new when it was taken. The family is also worried about what happened because the accused crooks seemed to have seen and recognised the expensive smartphone before they decided to take it. The family later approached the police and filed a complaint over the incident.

The family also voiced concerns about what they perceived to be a lack of visible police presence on major highways in the morning after the alleged theft. They said that the circumstances had increased their concerns regarding local phone snatching occurrences and street criminality.

CCTV video captured by cameras placed in and around the location is being examined by police as part of their investigation into the matter. Using CCTV video and other relevant information, authorities are apparently attempting to track down the motorbike and identify the two suspects.