Asian Games: PM Modi Congratulates Suchika Tariyal, Women's Cricket Team On Medal-Winning Performances

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian MMA athlete Suchika Tariyal and the Indian women's cricket team for their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Tariyal scripted history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts after securing a bronze in the women's traditional -60kg category.

“A historic achievement for India! Congratulations to Suchika Tariyal on winning a Bronze in Mixed Martial Arts and securing India's first-ever Asian Games medal in this field. Her achievement is especially significant, highlighting her dedication and zeal. Best wishes for many more successes ahead: PM @narendramodi,” Prime Minister's office posted on Tuesday.

PM Modi also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games.

“A splendid triumph for Indian cricket! Heartiest congratulations to our Women's Cricket Team on winning the Gold medal at the Asian Games. It was a commanding performance at the Games, marked by confidence, skill and wonderful teamwork. This victory also brings India its first Gold of this edition of the Games. The team has made the nation proud and will inspire countless young cricketers across the country. Best wishes to the entire squad: PM @narendramodi.”

The women's cricket team's gold was India's first top podium finish of the ongoing edition, while Tariyal's bronze marked a landmark moment for the country in MMA at the continental multi-sport event.

Tariyal, a former national-level judoka, defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals to assure herself of a medal before eventually finishing with bronze.

India's women's cricket team, meanwhile, added the first gold medal to the country's campaign, beating Sri Lanka in a repeat of the previous edition's women's cricket final to successfully defend their title.