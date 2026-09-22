MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Surge Digital's Netcoins Upgrades its Trading Experience with MobileTradingView Charts, Coin-to-Coin Trading and Three New Crypto Assets

September 22, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Surge Digital Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Surge Digital Inc. (TSXV: SRGE) (OTCQB: BBKCD) (WKN: A2PS9W) (" Surge " or the " Company "), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Netcoins has released three upgrades to its crypto trading platform: TradingView charts in the Netcoins mobile app, coin-to-coin trading, and the addition of BNB, PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Plasma (XPL).

These upgrades advance the Netcoins retail trading platform, the first of Surge Digital's four strategic pillars. The other three are Crypto-as-a-Service infrastructure for fintechs and financial institutions, blockchain intelligence and analytics through Blockchain Intelligence Group, and stablecoin-based payments.

"Our customers told us what they want from Netcoins: better tools, more assets and an easier way to move between them. All three are now live," said Fraser Matthews, CEO of Surge Digital and Netcoins. "People expect the same charts on their phone that they get on their desktop, and coin-to-coin trading removes a step they should never have had to take. This is what executing on our first pillar looks like: a regulated Canadian trading platform that keeps getting better for the people who use it."

TradingView Charts Now on Mobile

Netcoins customers can now use TradingView charts directly in the Netcoins mobile app (iOS and Android). TradingView charting is already available on the Netcoins web platform, and this release brings the same experience to mobile, where customers can review price action across multiple timeframes and apply technical indicators without leaving the app.

Coin-to-Coin Trading

Netcoins has launched coin-to-coin trading, which allows customers to swap or convert one crypto asset directly into another in a single transaction. Until now, moving between two crypto assets on Netcoins meant selling the first asset for dollars and then buying the second. Coin-to-coin trading removes that step. This raises the total count of available trading to 65 assets and 157 trading pairs.

BNB, CAKE and XPL Now Live

Netcoins has added three crypto assets, each from a different part of the digital asset market:

BNB (BNB): the native asset of BNB Chain and one of the largest crypto assets in the world by market capitalization, widely regarded as the leading exchange ecosystem token. PancakeSwap (CAKE): the token of PancakeSwap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges by trading volume and a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Plasma (XPL): the native token of Plasma, a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments that launched its mainnet in September 2025.

Each asset was reviewed under Netcoins' know-your-product process before listing. The availability of a crypto asset on Netcoins is not a recommendation or endorsement of that asset.

All three upgrades are available now to Netcoins customers, who can access them by updating the Netcoins mobile app or logging in at .