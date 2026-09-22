Peace In Southern Lebanon Remains 'Elusive': UN Mission

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIRUT / ISTANBUL, Sept 22 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Tuesday that peace in southern Lebanon remains "elusive," stressing that permanently ending the conflict requires political will from the parties, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The remarks came in a statement marking the International Day of Peace, observed annually on Sept. 21, which UNIFIL commemorated Monday evening with a ceremony at its headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

“Today, peace in south Lebanon remains elusive, but the hope for peace endures,” UNIFIL said, stressing that lasting peace requires“political commitments and solutions from the parties themselves.”

“Peacekeepers can help restore stability, avoid misunderstandings, and reduce the risk of escalation -- but they cannot replace the political will and decisions needed to end the conflict permanently,” it said.

"Peace is not something we address once a year; it is an enduring responsibility," UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara said.

“We patrol, we keep channels of communication open with the parties to reduce the risk of misunderstanding and escalation. We work with the Lebanese Armed Forces as they assume greater responsibilities in the south,” Abagnara said.

He stressed that responsibility for reaching a political solution rests with the parties, while“UNIFIL will continue to do its part, keeping communication open, reducing the risk of escalation, and supporting diplomatic efforts.”

The full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 "remains the objective and the basis for lasting peace and stability in south Lebanon," Abagnara added.

“Continued cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and peacekeepers remains central to maintaining stability and supporting the extension of state authority in the south,” he added.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1701 in August 2006 following a 33-day war between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

The resolution calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and for an area between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon to be free of weapons and armed personnel except those of the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

- Disrupted livelihoods

UNIFIL said the current conflict has forced thousands of people from their homes, with many remaining displaced.

“It has disrupted livelihoods, caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, and resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” it added.

This year's International Day of Peace is the last UNIFIL will observe before its mandate expires at the end of 2026, following a UN Security Council decision in 2025 to end the mission.

The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Peace in 1981 to promote ceasefires, nonviolence, tolerance, justice and human rights.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

The attacks have continued despite the two countries signing a US-brokered framework agreement on June 26 providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, while Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) during the current offensive.

--NNN-ANADOLU