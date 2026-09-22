Iraq To Disarm Armed Groups By 2027, PM Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iraqi armed groups will be fully disarmed and disbanded in 2027, Prime Minister Ali al-Zeidi told The New York Times.

The prime minister said the country needs a clear plan for disarmament. He described the issue, along with the fight against corruption, as a "matter of honor" for him.

According to al-Zeidi, the new disarmament plan will be announced on September 30. The first stage will involve a 90-day ceasefire, after which armed groups are expected to begin handing over their weapons. The process is due to be completed by June 30, 2027.

Representatives of the armed groups, however, are seeking to extend the deadline until the end of 2027.

Al-Zaidi also added that Iraq had lost about $60 billion in revenue since the Iran-US war began and that Iran had not allowed Iraqi tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In August, it was reported that the United States planned to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Iraq by September 30, the deadline set by Baghdad for the end of the international coalition's anti-terrorism mission.

Image: Essam Al-Sudani/Reuters