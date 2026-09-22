France To Srengthen Ukraine's Air Defense With Radars, Interceptor Missiles - Macron

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing French President Emmanuel Macron's post on X, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York.

“We are strengthening Ukraine's air defense by signing a contract for the supply of radars, as well as providing interceptors,” Macron said.

The French president did not specify the number or types of weapons involved or the timeline for their delivery.

During an in-depth discussion with Zelensky, the two leaders also discussed threats to Ukraine's energy system ahead of winter. Macron said.

“Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure threaten to leave millions of families without heating and electricity. France will stand with Ukraine to help it get through the winter. The G7 energy format will also be mobilized in support of Ukraine,” the French president stressed.

Zelensky met within New York

The French President said he had discussed support for Ukraine with Donald Trump, including the prospects for an energy ceasefire and the introduction of a moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea.

“This will be one of the issues on the agenda of negotiations that must resume and lead to a just and lasting peace,” he concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky, following his meeting with Macron, said they had discussed security issues and a winter support package for Ukraine. work was underway on the possibility of producing such air defense systems and missiles for them in Ukraine, as well as on a joint anti-ballistic program,“Freya,” with partners, Zelensky said.

Photo: @EmmanuelMacron