UDF Strike Five Jet-Powered Drone Launchers In Russia's Oryol Region
At least three storage facilities for UAVs were hit and caught fire, while the launch site for jet-powered UAVs and five launchers were damaged.Read also: S- 300 /S-400 air defense position reconnoitered near Kerch in Crimea – social media
As previously reported by Ukrinform, UDF struck a Kasta radar station, a UAV command post and Russian personnel.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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