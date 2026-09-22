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UDF Strike Five Jet-Powered Drone Launchers In Russia's Oryol Region

UDF Strike Five Jet-Powered Drone Launchers In Russia's Oryol Region


2026-09-22 06:09:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook.

At least three storage facilities for UAVs were hit and caught fire, while the launch site for jet-powered UAVs and five launchers were damaged.

Read also: S- 300 /S-400 air defense position reconnoitered near Kerch in Crimea – social media

As previously reported by Ukrinform, UDF struck a Kasta radar station, a UAV command post and Russian personnel.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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