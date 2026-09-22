Russia Attacks 13 Regions And Kyiv With Drones And Missiles Overnight Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Another massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian cities. The Russians are deliberately targeting businesses, farms, warehouses, railways, energy facilities and residential buildings. Thirteen regions and Kyiv came under attack overnight and this morning," the post reads.

According to the prime minister, four people were killed and six others injured in Dnipro as a result of a missile strike. A rescue operation is ongoing.

New Russian attacks cause power outages in seven regions – Ukrenergo

There was also serious damage in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad.

In the Poltava, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, Russian forces targeted energy and railway infrastructure. Several power substations in different regions were also hit overnight.

In Kyiv, residential buildings were damaged and five people were injured as a result of the attack.

All necessary emergency services are currently working at the sites.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized one Kalibr cruise missile, eight Banderol missiles and 177 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine from the evening of September 21.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service