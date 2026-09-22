Army Chief Receives Commander Of Qatar's Amiri Land Forces
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Majdi Al-Harasis on Tuesday received Commander of the Qatari Amiri Land Forces, Major General Jassim Ali Al Attiyah, and his accompanying delegation at the General Command.
The meeting, attended by a number of senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Qatari military attaché, addressed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in various military fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the armed forces of the two countries.
//Petra//WH
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