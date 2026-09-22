Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Chief Receives Commander Of Qatar's Amiri Land Forces

Army Chief Receives Commander Of Qatar's Amiri Land Forces


2026-09-22 06:08:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Majdi Al-Harasis on Tuesday received Commander of the Qatari Amiri Land Forces, Major General Jassim Ali Al Attiyah, and his accompanying delegation at the General Command.

The meeting, attended by a number of senior officers from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Qatari military attaché, addressed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in various military fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the armed forces of the two countries.

//Petra//WH

MENAFN22092026000117011021ID1111696447



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search