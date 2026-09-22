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Putin's Party Secures Record Score In Election

Putin's Party Secures Record Score In Election


2026-09-22 06:07:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vladimir Putin's United Russia party won a record supermajority in the Duma, authorities announced yesterday after a tightly controlled three-day election without parties critical of the Kremlin or the war in Ukraine.

Electoral chief Ella Pamfilova said preliminary results showed United Russia - which has dominated Russian politics for 25 years - won 355 of the Duma's 450 seats.

The result handed Putin's party an increased supermajority and beat its previous record of 343 seats.

The Kremlin said the first parliamentary election since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in 2022 showed Russians were united around Putin.

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Gulf Times

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