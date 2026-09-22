Putin's Party Secures Record Score In Election
Electoral chief Ella Pamfilova said preliminary results showed United Russia - which has dominated Russian politics for 25 years - won 355 of the Duma's 450 seats.
The result handed Putin's party an increased supermajority and beat its previous record of 343 seats.
The Kremlin said the first parliamentary election since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in 2022 showed Russians were united around Putin.
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