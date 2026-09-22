Kyrgyzstan, U.S.-Based Stonex Discuss Expanding Financial, Commodity Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and StoneX Group discussed prospects for expanding financial and commodity cooperation.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the discussion took place during a meeting between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and StoneX Group Chief Executive Officer Philip Smith in New York on September 21. The meeting was held as part of Sadyr Japarov's working visit to the United States.

"In this regard, the sides discussed promising areas of cooperation, including trade in precious metals, price risk management, international settlements and the use of modern financial instruments," the statement said.

The sides noted that Kyrgyzstan and StoneX Group already have experience of cooperation in international trade in precious metals.

Furthermore, the business ties accumulated over previous years and the company's knowledge of the specifics of the Kyrgyz market were noted as a basis for further expanding practical cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the possibilities of using international financial infrastructure and the experience of StoneX Group to implement new projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of further developing economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States, noting the Kyrgyz side's interest in attracting American investments, technologies and international experience.

Meanwhile, StoneX Group is a US-based financial services company providing institutional, commercial and governmental clients with access to global financial and commodity markets. Its services include trading and risk management solutions across a range of asset classes, including precious metals.

Kyrgyzstan has been developing its cooperation with international financial institutions and market participants as part of efforts to expand access to global financial markets and attract investment. The country also remains active in the international trade of precious metals, which is one of the areas discussed between Kyrgyzstan and StoneX Group.