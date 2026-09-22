MEXC Expands Opportunity Compass With Stock Trading Handbook To Help Crypto Users Build Investment Knowledge

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has expanded its Opportunity Compass MEXC Stock Trading Handbook, a new guide designed to help crypto traders bridge the knowledge gap as they enter the stock market. The Handbook reflects a broader evolution in how MEXC empowers users, moving beyond access to Wall Street to help users understand the market, navigate trading tools, and build long-term trading systems.

Opportunity Compass is MEXC's global markets education initiative, guided by the core message, “Know the Market, Know Your Opportunities,” and designed to help crypto-native users build a more systematic understanding of traditional and crypto markets. For users exploring stocks and other traditional markets, differences in market dynamics, asset behavior, trading tools, and strategies can create a learning curve. The Stock Trading Handbook extends this learning journey with a structured resource focused on stock markets, helping users build market knowledge and develop a more informed approach to stock trading.

The Handbook provides practical guidance across five key areas:



Understand the Market: Helps crypto traders understand how stock markets work, from market opportunities and price reactions to differences in asset exposure and market dynamics.

Choose the Right Trading Tools: Helps users understand how to approach the same stock through different trading tools, such as Stock Futures, RealStocks, and Tokenized Stocks.

Adapt to Stock Market Rhythms: Covers stock-specific factors such as earnings, event-driven moves, gaps, liquidity, and volatility, helping users adapt their trading to how stock markets move.

Apply the Right Playbook: Introduces practical playbooks across Momentum, Trend, Contrarian, Earnings, Event-Driven, Hedging, and Range & Grid strategies. Building a Trading System: Goes beyond individual trades to cover trade management, position management, review, and journaling, helping users develop a more structured trading system that fits their own trading preferences.



Beyond Opportunity Compass, MEXC has also introduced a series of initiatives to help users break down traditional barriers to financial markets and pursue infinite opportunities. Its recent Trade Wall Street, Without Walls Access Wall, Fee Wall, Time Wall, Capital Wall, and Direction Wall, making traditional market participation more accessible. MEXC also introduced MEXC Wall Street DNA

The digital edition of the MEXC Stock Trading Handbook is now available for download from MEX. In addition, a limited physical edition will also be distributed at TOKEN2049 Singapore.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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