Husker Harvest Days 2026 Exceeds Expectations With Breakthrough Technology Showcase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Farm Progress AGTech feature, live equipment demonstrations and expert training programs attracted farmers and ranchers to the three-day agricultural event









Farmers and ranchers packed the aisles at Husker Harvest Days 2026 as cooler weather and light rain kept producers out of harvest fields, creating ideal timing for exploring agricultural innovations at the Grand Island event.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husker Harvest Days 2026 demonstrated that innovation and tradition can thrive side by side as farmers and ranchers from across the nation gathered to explore the future of agriculture. The three-day showcase concluded with robust attendance, drawing visitors to Grand Island to witness cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment innovations in the heart of cattle country and irrigated crop production.

Highlights:



Live field demos: Attendees witnessed equipment in action across a dozen categories, including three new additions.

Elite training sessions: The National Cattlemen's Beef Association's nationally recognized Stockmanship & Stewardship program connected ranchers with livestock industry thought leaders. Farm Progress AGTech Pitch Slam: Ag startups took the stage to showcase market-ready innovations designed to solve real on-farm challenges.



Farm Progress AGTech debuts as innovation hub

The new inaugural pavilion from Farm Progress AGTech gave attendees an immersive look at the farm of the future. Farm Progress partnered with The Combine, an incubation space on Nebraska Innovation Campus, to connect producers with new ag tech startups developing solutions for their operational challenges.

The pavilion featured expert panel discussions covering critical topics including the future of robots on the farm and retrofitting old iron with new technology.

This marked the first event integration of Farm Progress AGTech, a new year-round network designed to bring technology companies, producers and the broader agricultural industry together. Building on this momentum, Farm Progress AGTech will launch a twice-weekly newsletter this fall to keep the agricultural community informed about the latest technology innovations and industry developments.

"The response to our inaugural Farm Progress AGTech pavilion exceeded all expectations," said Ray Bianchi, senior vice president of Farm Progress. "The success here at Husker Harvest Days validates our vision for Farm Progress AGTech as a year-round platform bringing the entire agricultural innovation ecosystem together."

Expanded demonstrations showcase latest equipment

Farm Progress expanded its robust lineup of live field demonstrations where farmers and ranchers got an up-close look at equipment performance under real-world conditions across a dozen product categories.

New for 2026 were demonstrations of corn stalk baling, tub grinders and feed mixers, plus an expanded drone zone for precision agriculture enthusiasts.

"The cooler temperatures and intermittent rain actually worked in our favor by bringing producers to the show who might have otherwise been harvesting," said Matt Jungmann, senior director of national events for Farm Progress. "We witnessed exceptional engagement between attendees and exhibitors longer, with more meaningful conversations and extended time spent at our live demonstrations."

Save the date for 2027

On the heels of the success of this year's innovations and expanded programming, Farm Progress is already planning enhancements for next year's event. Husker Harvest Days 2027 will return to Grand Island, Nebraska, Sept. 14-16, 2027.

See comprehensive coverage of Husker Harvest Days 2026 from the editorial team, including event highlights and scenes from the show.



About Husker Harvest Days

Husker Harvest Days, recognized as the world's largest totally irrigated working farm show, takes place annually in Grand Island, Nebraska. This premier Western Corn Belt agricultural event showcases cutting-edge innovations for both crop and livestock producers, featuring the popular BEEF Showcase and extensive live field demonstrations. The three-day event connects agricultural professionals with hundreds of exhibitors while supporting the community through local partnerships. For more information, visit .

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at .

Media Contacts:

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

...

Matt Coniglio

Vice President, Sales

717-329-7742

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at