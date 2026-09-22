Aviatrix Launches Harvest And Decrypt Protection, The First Post-Quantum Protection That Also Governs What A Compromised Workload Can Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crypto-agile encryption and Communication Governance ship as one policy in software, on the network enterprises already run, a month before federal post-quantum filings come due

Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix today announced Harvest and Decrypt Protection, the first post-quantum protection that encrypts and simultaneously governs what a compromised workload can reach. It delivers post-quantum encryption and Communication Governance as one policy on the same enforcement point, in software. Aviatrix Harvest Protection comes with five free policies to start, with no trial clock and no purchase required. It arrives a month before federal civilian agencies must file post-quantum migration plans on October 22[1], and well before the major cloud providers reach the same point. Google[2] and Microsoft[3] have both published roadmaps for full quantum readiness in 2029. Amazon Web Services publishes no equivalent target, directing customers to regulatory deadlines instead.[4] The Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric is quantum-safe.

Most post-quantum solutions address the algorithm and stop there. Adversaries intercept encrypted data across cloud backbones, cloud-to-cloud, edge-to-cloud, and inside the cloud, then stockpile it for the day quantum computers can read it. They also harvest valuable data through ungoverned egress paths, which requires no quantum computer. Aviatrix's new crypto-agile encryption makes captured traffic unreadable to a future quantum computer, and its Communication Governance, including egress governance, closes the paths data leaves through today. With these new offerings, the Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric delivers quantum-safe key exchange on the paths it encrypts.

"A post-quantum program is usually measured by how much traffic it encrypts. The better metric is measuring how much traffic is exposed to capture in the first place. It's critical to close the open paths that don't need to be open so that this traffic can't be recorded today and read years from now. Closing those paths solves the harvest problem as much as the algorithm does, so the two of them belong in one program rather than two," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Analyst at Futuriom Research.

Aviatrix crypto-agile encryption and Communication Governance technologies run on the network enterprises already operate, under keys the enterprise controls rather than keys a cloud provider holds. The solutions are designed to require no network redesign, hardware refresh, or application changes.

"Post-quantum readiness is an architecture problem. Encryption protects data in motion, but most enterprise cloud environments place no constraint on what a compromised workload can reach, exposing valuable data for harvest," said Doug Merritt, Chief Executive Officer of Aviatrix. "Chokepoint Security cannot close that gap, because a chokepoint governs only the traffic that routes through it, and the paths that carry data out of a cloud estate frequently do not. Containment closes it at the workload, on every path available to it. Further complicating the situation, a cloud provider can be compliant while its customer is not, because provider migration covers the provider's own services under the provider's keys, not the customer's estate."

Containment is the architectural enforcement of explicit communication policy at every workload, governing what it can reach and what can reach it, at the granularity of workload identity and protocol, on every available path, independent of whether a compromise has been detected.

Q-Day, the day a quantum computer can break today's key exchange, is unknown. Most published estimates place it between 2030 and 2035[5]. Data retention mandates fall within the probable Q-Day window: five to seven years for customer records, ten for financial records, twenty to thirty for health records.

Aviatrix is working with global systems integrators and security services providers to make Harvest and Decrypt Protection available to customers. It is also collaborating with Microsoft on the Quantum Safe program as the network traffic and Harvest Now, Decrypt Later containment solution, complementing quantum-safe partners in certificate management and device posture.

What Harvest and Decrypt Protection Delivers

Encryption that does not cost throughput. Standard Internet Protocol Security collapses toward one gigabit per second per tunnel, which is why most enterprises leave cloud transit unprotected. Aviatrix's patented High-Performance Encryption engine removes that trade-off. One Fortune 5 enterprise customer already runs 400 gigabits per second fully encrypted in production, across clouds and regions, at line rate.

Crypto agility as a policy setting. The algorithm is a configuration choice, not a hardware decision. The National Institute of Standards and Technology has already seen one post-quantum candidate broken after advancing it through selection[6], and it will happen again. When it does, Aviatrix allows the enterprise to swap with a configuration push, not a refresh cycle. Key establishment on the control plane uses the ML-KEM standard today. Hybrid ML-KEM on the data plane is a fast-follow release on the Aviatrix platform roadmap.

Communication Governance on the same gateways. Harvest and Decrypt Protection governs what every workload can reach, cutting the channels attackers use to extract data and replacing cloud-native routing that provides connectivity without security. No additional appliance is required.

Evidence auditors require . The Aviatrix quantum-safe roadmap extends Harvest and Decrypt Protection with crypto visibility, mapping which applications are exposed, what they depend on, and where they communicate in cleartext. It is the network-path cryptographic inventory no filesystem or certificate scanner can generate.



Harvest and Decrypt Protection is free to start for existing Aviatrix customers. A policy is a single rule governing what a workload may reach, or how a path is encrypted. The first five policies and five nodes are free, with no license and no time limit. Enterprises close their first five gaps before any purchase decision. New customers can try Aviatrix for 30 days, free of charge, to assess their needs before making a commitment.

The Deadlines Are Already Here

The October 22 filing is one of several. Executive Order 14412 sets December 31, 2030, for post-quantum key establishment and December 31, 2031, for digital signatures on high-value assets and high-impact systems and requires federal contractors to meet post-quantum standards by December 31, 2030.[7]

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard 4.0 has made a cryptographic inventory a live audit item since March 31, 2025.[8] Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 requires new National Security System acquisitions to support post-quantum algorithms beginning January 1, 2027, which reaches every vendor selling into them.[9] The proposed update to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Security Rule would make encryption of electronic protected health information mandatory in transit and at rest, and health systems are inventorying now rather than waiting for it to land.[10]

Provider migration covers the provider, on the provider's schedule, under the provider's keys. Google states plainly that customers must manage their own applications, update client-side software to negotiate post-quantum handshakes and manage their own asymmetric key lifecycle.[11] Amazon Web Services states that its link-layer encryption provides point-to-point security and does not provide end-to-end encryption across multiple network segments.[12] The enterprise's obligation lives in its own estate.

Availability

Harvest and Decrypt Protection, the first post-quantum offering on the Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric, is available today. Enterprises can begin with a free Containment Assessment, a self-service tool that tests five properties of the cloud estate and returns a provisional Blast Radius and a harvest exposure read in about five minutes. Those who want the exposure measured precisely can follow with the Containment Assessment level 2, a read-only, agentless engagement against live runtime flows that sizes it in dollars as Reachable Value at Risk, before a single policy is written.

For more information and the full quantum-safe delivery roadmap, visit aviatrix.ai/harvest-and-decrypt-protection or contact your Aviatrix representative.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix ® is pioneering the Cloud Native Security Fabric, the architecture the Containment Era requires. The Cloud Native Security Fabric governs every workload communication path across every cloud, every VPC, every Kubernetes cluster, and every serverless function, from a single policy plane. One rule. Universal propagation. Enforced at the workload, not at a chokepoint. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai.

Footnote citations available on the Aviatrix website.

Read the Futuriom report, Implementing Crypto Agility for PQC Networking Infrastructure, released today.

CONTACT: Aviatrix 888-311-8328...