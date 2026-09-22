US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Issues“May Day” Call To Congress For Navy Veterans With Asbestos-Exposure Lung Cancer-Most Of These Veterans Will Not Get Compensated Without The Help Of Congress

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the US Congress to address the plight of hundreds of thousands of US Navy veterans who were exposed to asbestos during their military service-particularly veterans who served before 1983-and later developed lung cancer. Many of these veterans and their families say they were never adequately warned about the long-term health risks associated with asbestos exposure or informed that they might be eligible for compensation.

The public has become familiar with legislation such as the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which addressed certain health claims involving veterans and their families. However, many Navy veterans who were exposed to asbestos aboard ships and submarines or while working at shipyards have received far less public attention.

According to the American Cancer Society, asbestos exposure significantly increases the risk of developing lung cancer. For Navy veterans who routinely worked around asbestos during their service, the consequences of that exposure may be lung cancer decades later.

A“May Day” Call for Navy Veterans

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate recently watched the movie Mayday, in which a lead character's father is diagnosed with mesothelioma. The story prompted the organization to highlight what it believes is a largely overlooked issue affecting Navy veterans.

“Most adults in the United States have heard of mesothelioma and understand that asbestos exposure can cause this serious form of cancer,” the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate said.“Many people are also aware that individuals diagnosed with asbestos-related diseases may have access to financial compensation. Sadly, there is very little public awareness about Navy veterans who experienced significant asbestos exposure aboard ships, submarines, or at shipyards and later developed lung cancer.”

The organization is calling on Congress to support a national public-awareness effort informing Navy veterans and their families about the potential long-term health consequences of asbestos exposure and the resources that may be available to those who have developed lung cancer.

“We are asking Congress to step forward and help make sure that Navy veterans who served before 1983 and were exposed to asbestos while maintaining ships and submarines, or while working alongside shipyard employees, understand the potential risks associated with that exposure,” the organization said.

Thousands of Veterans Diagnosed Each Year

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate points to Veterans Affairs estimates indicating that thousands of veterans from all branches of the military are diagnosed with lung cancer each year. The organization believes the number of Navy veterans affected by asbestos-related lung cancer could be substantial, although determining the exact number is difficult because many veterans receive their medical care through private healthcare providers rather than the VA.

“We believe thousands of Navy veterans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year after having been exposed to asbestos during their military service,” the organization said.“The problem is that many of these veterans were never told about the potential connection between their asbestos exposure and a cancer diagnosis occurring decades later.”

The organization also says that many veterans and their families are also unaware that compensation may be available in certain circumstances. Depending on the circumstances of an individual case, compensation related to asbestos exposure may be substantial via the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust fund.

A Call to Congress-and to Navy Veterans' Families

“If you are a member of Congress, we are issuing a 'May Day' call on behalf of Navy veterans who experienced routine asbestos exposure aboard ships, submarines, or at shipyards and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer,” the organization said.“Please help these veterans and their families. We need your help getting the word out about the potential health risks and sources of compensation that may be available to qualifying veterans.”

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is not a law firm they are advocates and they welcome the family of a navy veteran who now has lung cancer to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if the veteran had asbestos exposure on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. "We want people like this to get compensated."

Michael Thomas

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

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US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Issues“May Day” Call to Congress For Navy Veterans with Asbestos-Exposure Lung Cancer-Most of These Veterans Will Not Get Compensated Without The Help of Congress News Provided By Americas Watchdog September 22, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry...



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