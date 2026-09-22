Evolving Systems Strengthens Telecom Service Provisioning Security With Latest Tertio Release

Tertio: Security-first service provisioning with cloud-ready deployment and containerization to strengthen operational control, resilience, and service delivery.

Security-first capabilities, cloud-ready deployment & containerization help telecom operators strengthen operational control, resilience, and service delivery.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Evolving Systems, a global provider of telecom software solutions, released the latest advancements in Tertio® Service Activation (TSATM), strengthening security across service provisioning while supporting cloud-ready and containerized deployment for modern telecom environments.

As telecom operators manage increasingly complex networks and critical communications infrastructure, service provisioning platforms must do more than efficient service delivery. Operators also require stronger access control, software integrity, traceability, accountability, and operational resilience as security requirements continue to evolve.

The latest Tertio release puts security at the center of service provisioning through capabilities including multi-factor authentication, encrypted and digitally signed logs, secure access controls, full traceability of provisioning activity, and signed containers that provide verifiable evidence of software integrity and change ownership.

These capabilities help operators strengthen control over provisioning environments, protect operational information, support auditability and regulatory reporting, and maintain greater visibility over critical service activation activity.

Security can no longer be treated as a separate layer added after deploying a provisioning platform. Operators need security, accountability, and resilience integrated into how services are activated and managed. Tertio unifies these capabilities by combining cloud-ready deployment and containerization, enabling operators to modernize provisioning while maintaining greater operational control.



Strengthening Security Through Containerized Deployment

Containerization plays an important role in Tertio's modern deployment approach.

By packaging application components within isolated containers, Tertio helps operators maintain consistent behavior across development, testing, staging, and production environments.

Signed containers add another layer of assurance by providing verifiable evidence of software integrity and ownership of changes. This supports more controlled deployment processes and helps operators reduce the risk of unintended differences between environments.

Container isolation also contributes to system resilience. If a localized issue occurs within an individual container, its impact can be contained while recovery processes take place without affecting the broader provisioning environment.

For operators supporting critical communications infrastructure, this combination of security, software integrity, isolation, and traceability provides a stronger foundation for controlled service provisioning.



Supporting Faster and More Reliable Service Deployment

Tertio's containerized approach also helps improve deployment consistency and update cycles.

Operators introducing new capabilities, including 5G provisioning services, can test updates across controlled environments before production rollout, helping reduce deployment risk while supporting faster time-to-market and operational stability.

The platform is also designed to operate efficiently in cloud environments, allowing operators to allocate additional resources based on changing network requirements.

Tertio does not automatically scale resources. Instead, operators retain control over capacity planning and can provision additional resources through standard operational processes when required, including ahead of anticipated service launches or peak demand periods.



Improving Cost Efficiency Without Compromising Reliability

Tertio gives operators the choice of Oracle or PostgreSQL, allowing them to select the database environment that best aligns with their operational, performance, and cost priorities.

PostgreSQL provides a more cost-effective database alternative without sacrificing the performance or reliability required for service provisioning.

Reducing database licensing expenditure can enable operators to redirect technology budgets toward other priorities, including customer experience improvements, new digital services, and expanded service portfolios.



Five Key Advantages for Telecom Operators

The latest Tertio capabilities provide operators with five key advantages:

1. Security and Compliance: Strengthen access control, traceability, auditability, and software integrity through authentication, encryption, digitally signed logs, secure access controls, and signed containers.

2. Enhanced System Resilience: Contain localized faults and support service continuity through isolated containers.

3. Faster Deployment Times: Support faster service launches through consistent, container-based deployment workflows.

4. Operational Flexibility: Allocate and manually scale resources within cloud environments according to operational requirements.

5. Cost Optimization: Reduce operational expenditure through PostgreSQL database support and more efficient resource planning.

Together, these capabilities enable operators to modernize service activation while maintaining the security, reliability, resilience, and control required to support evolving digital networks.



New Guide Explores Secure, Cloud-Ready Service Provisioning

To help telecom operators explore these considerations in more detail, Evolving Systems has published the Secure, Cloud-Ready Service Provisioning with Tertio guide.

The guide examines how security-first capabilities, containerization, cloud-ready deployment, fault isolation, database options, and operational control can support a more secure and resilient service provisioning environment.

To learn more about Tertio Service Activation and how its security-focused, cloud-ready approach can support your organization's provisioning strategy, visit:



→ Download the Tertio brochure

Mukesh Baskaran

Evolving Systems Ltd

+60 12-366 3390

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Evolving Systems Strengthens Telecom Service Provisioning Security with Latest Tertio Release News Provided By Evolving Systems Ltd September 22, 2026, 09:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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