Vaccine Makers Seek Closer Global Cooperation At Beijing Meeting



EQS Newswire / 22/09/2026 / 17:44 UTC+8

Vaccine manufacturers, global health organizations and regulators gathered in Beijing for talks aimed at strengthening cooperation across vaccine research, production and supply, as countries seek more resilient systems to respond to routine and emerging disease threats, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, Beijing time. Representatives of more than 40 vaccine manufacturers from 17 countries, including nine companies from China, are attending the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN). The three-day meeting at the China World Hotel brings together vaccine producers, researchers, international organizations, development institutions and public health authorities. Participants include representatives from the World Health Organization, UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the Gates Foundation and the World Bank Group. This year's theme,“Transforming Innovation into immunisation,” centers on how scientific advances can be translated into vaccines that meet public health needs, can be produced at scale and can reach the populations that need them. The agenda covers cooperation in vaccine research, technology transfer, manufacturing, regulation and international procurement. Delegates are also discussing pathways to WHO prequalification, the use of artificial intelligence in vaccine development and production, public confidence in vaccination and the development of sustainable vaccine markets. DCVMN Chief Executive Officer Rajinder Kumar Suri said the meeting offered manufacturers an opportunity to build long-term relationships with global health institutions, development partners and other members of the vaccine industry. “In Beijing, we are moving beyond the familiar to explore genuinely new approaches to how vaccines are financed, developed, produced and delivered, and to ensure that the voices of manufacturers in developing countries help shape the future of immunisation,” Suri said. Manufacturers in developing countries are playing an increasingly important role in global vaccine supply, particularly in providing affordable vaccines for routine immunisation programs. Their further integration into international supply systems will depend on sustained cooperation in technology access, regulatory alignment, quality management and procurement. DCVMN seeks to support that process by representing manufacturers in international discussions and connecting them with global health organizations and industry partners. China's experience in building vaccine research, manufacturing and disease-control capacity was among the examples discussed at the meeting. An official from China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration said producing a vaccine was only the first step toward reducing the burden of infectious diseases, and that innovation must ultimately be translated into broad, well-regulated immunisation programs that respond to public health needs. China has developed a broad-based vaccine research and production system capable of serving both domestic immunisation programs and overseas markets. According to the official, nine vaccine products from China have obtained WHO prequalification and entered international procurement and supply systems, while vaccines produced in the country are used in disease-prevention programs across Asia, Africa and Latin America. China has also remained polio-free, eliminated neonatal tetanus and been certified malaria-free by the WHO. Beijing officials said the city would continue to support international cooperation in vaccine research, manufacturing and professional training. The Chinese capital is home to numerous universities, research institutes, hospitals and biopharmaceutical companies, while industrial clusters such as the Daxing biomedical industry base help translate research into products and manufacturing capacity. A dedicated session at the meeting will examine how these resources can be linked more closely with public health priorities and international partnerships. The meeting comes as governments and global health organizations seek to diversify vaccine production and make supply chains more resilient to future health emergencies. Discussions in Beijing have also focused on forms of cooperation that go beyond the transfer of individual products or technologies, with longer-term partnerships aimed at strengthening local capabilities in research, regulation, manufacturing and workforce development. DCVMN describes its annual meeting as a forum where manufacturers can present their priorities directly to global health organizations, development partners and national institutions, while gaining a clearer understanding of international standards and procurement requirements. The meeting runs through Sept. 24. About DCVMN Founded in 2000, the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) is a voluntary, public health-oriented, non-profit international organisation of vaccine manufacturers from developing countries, with its international secretariat based in Switzerland. Spanning 17 countries, the network brings together more than 40 manufacturers who contribute more than 60% of global vaccine production and supply vaccines to over 170 countries. DCVMN members have met up to 70% of the vaccine demand of Africa, PAHO and Gavi 5.0. Guided by its motto "We connect to protect", DCVMN promotes the sustained supply of and equitable access to quality, affordable vaccines through capacity building, professional training and technical exchanges. For more information, visit dcvmn. Media Contact:... 22/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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