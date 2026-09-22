'Key Culprits Evade Action, Those Who Shared Video Facing Heat', JSP Questions Bihar Govt's Crackdown On Jamui Horror

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Tuesday condemned the Jamui molestation incident that has sent shockwaves across Bihar and beyond, and questioned why the government was focusing more on taking action against social media handles that circulated the video of the incident, instead of cracking down on the main culprits.

Kishor said the fact that four people had allegedly started“moral policing” reflected that the“fear of the government has completely vanished” from the state.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident began circulating on social media on Sunday evening, prompting the district administration to contact the victim's family and register a case.

Speaking to reporters, Kishor said,“It is horrific and terrifying. The people who have appointed themselves as moral police and committed such a crime against a minor girl, and then recorded and released a video of it, show that somewhere the fear of the government has completely disappeared from society. And this has happened because they are wearing so-called saffron scarves and have appointed themselves as social police.”

“It is deeply sad and frightening that the Chief Minister of the state says every day that if someone touches anyone, he will resign the next day. This incident took place three or four days ago, yet the government, society and police there were not even aware of it. If those who committed this heinous act had not recorded and released the video themselves, we would not even have known about it,” he said.

Police said FIRs have been registered against operators of 120 social media profiles across multiple platforms for alleged violations related to the circulation of the content. They said that the individuals are accused of sharing the video or disclosing information that could reveal the identity of the minor victim.

Reacting to this, Kishor said,“The ADG Law and Order has taken action against the social media handles circulating the video. However, if the video had not been circulated, then how would we have known about it? The action would be taken against those circulating the video but not against the actual culprits?”

“Modi ji says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but I think he wants to say 'Khudse Beti Bachao, Khudse Beti Padhao, Sarkaar Kuch Nahi Karegi',” Kishor added.

Meanwhile, Jamui police have arrested Nandan Yadav, the alleged prime accused in the molestation and harassment of a minor girl student, following a police encounter in which he sustained a gunshot injury to his leg, officials said on Tuesday. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified Yadav through a viral video of the incident. Police said he was the youth seen wearing a red gamchha in the footage that surfaced on social media.

Police have also arrested Ramashish Chaudhary, who is accused of circulating the video online. With the latest arrests, five people have been taken into custody in connection with the case so far, including three juveniles. The investigation is ongoing, with police probing the involvement of other individuals and examining the circumstances surrounding the recording and dissemination of the video.

The incident took place late on Saturday evening in the Madwa Pahar area of Jamui district, where a minor girl student was allegedly stopped and molested by a group of youths while returning from the area. A male student accompanying her was also allegedly assaulted, according to the FIR.