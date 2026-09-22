403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BC Jindal Group Appoints Dr. Amit Khanna to Lead Jindal (India) Limited as Chief Human Resources Officer
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : BC Jindal Group, one of India’s leading conglomerates with a turnover of over Rs. 18,000 crore, has announced the appointment of Dr. Amit Khanna as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Jindal (India) Limited, the Group’s steel business.
In his new role, Dr. Khanna will lead the human resources function at Jindal (India) Limited, with a focus on strengthening talent management, organisational development, employee engagement and building a future-ready workforce. The appointment comes at a time when the company is strengthening its operations and expanding its manufacturing capabilities.
We are pleased to welcome Dr. Amit Khanna as the Chief Human Resources Officer of Jindal (India) Limited. As the company continues to expand, building the right talent, capabilities and organisational culture will be critical to supporting our next phase of growth. We believe his experience will help strengthen our people practices and create an organisation equipped to support our evolving business requirements,” said a spokesperson of the BC Jindal Group.
Dr. Khanna brings extensive leadership experience in human resources across diverse industries, with a strong track record of driving organisational transformation, strengthening leadership capabilities, fostering high-performance cultures and enabling business growth. His strategic perspective and people-centric approach will support Jindal (India) Limited in strengthening its people and organisational capabilities as it enters its next phase of growth.
Recently, Jindal (India) Limited completed its Rs. 1,500-crore capex investment in West Bengal with the commissioning of a new high speed continuous Colour Coating Line at its Ranihati manufacturing complex in Howrah district. The investment strengthens the company’s downstream steel manufacturing capabilities and is part of its broader strategy to expand capacity and grow its portfolio of value-added steel products.
Founded in 1952 by Shri BC Jindal, the BC Jindal Group, led by Promoter Shyam Sunder Jindal, is one of India’s leading conglomerates, with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning packaging films, energy and steel products.
In his new role, Dr. Khanna will lead the human resources function at Jindal (India) Limited, with a focus on strengthening talent management, organisational development, employee engagement and building a future-ready workforce. The appointment comes at a time when the company is strengthening its operations and expanding its manufacturing capabilities.
We are pleased to welcome Dr. Amit Khanna as the Chief Human Resources Officer of Jindal (India) Limited. As the company continues to expand, building the right talent, capabilities and organisational culture will be critical to supporting our next phase of growth. We believe his experience will help strengthen our people practices and create an organisation equipped to support our evolving business requirements,” said a spokesperson of the BC Jindal Group.
Dr. Khanna brings extensive leadership experience in human resources across diverse industries, with a strong track record of driving organisational transformation, strengthening leadership capabilities, fostering high-performance cultures and enabling business growth. His strategic perspective and people-centric approach will support Jindal (India) Limited in strengthening its people and organisational capabilities as it enters its next phase of growth.
Recently, Jindal (India) Limited completed its Rs. 1,500-crore capex investment in West Bengal with the commissioning of a new high speed continuous Colour Coating Line at its Ranihati manufacturing complex in Howrah district. The investment strengthens the company’s downstream steel manufacturing capabilities and is part of its broader strategy to expand capacity and grow its portfolio of value-added steel products.
Founded in 1952 by Shri BC Jindal, the BC Jindal Group, led by Promoter Shyam Sunder Jindal, is one of India’s leading conglomerates, with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning packaging films, energy and steel products.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment