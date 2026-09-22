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Chedi Hospitality Appoints Tristan Delmas as General Manager of Chedi Wadi Safar
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Chedi Hospitality announces the appointment of Tristan Delmas as General Manager of Chedi Wadi Safar, the highly anticipated ultra-luxury property set within the Wadi Safar destination in Diriyah — moments away from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif and approximately 15 minutes from central Riyadh.
Bringing more than 15 years of international experience across ultra-luxury hospitality, strategic advisory and hotel operations, Tristan joins Chedi Wadi Safar following a distinguished career spanning some of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands and landmark destinations.
A hospitality expert who has helped shape some of the world’s most celebrated luxury addresses — from Burj Al Arab to One&Only One Za’abeel and Four Seasons George V — Tristan brings rare operational depth to the role. Most recently Head of Hospitality at Barnes International, he led the development of the group’s hospitality division, building out its signature French Art de Vivre. Earlier, as Hotel Manager, Pre-Opening at One&Only One Za’abeel, he played a central role in launching one of Dubai’s most ambitious destination properties, overseeing operational readiness across its hotel, residences and extensive culinary offering. He also served as Hotel Manager at Burj Al Arab, one of the world’s most iconic ultra-luxury hotels.
His international experience further includes leadership roles at Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and Park Hyatt in both Beijing and Washington, D.C., as well as a period with global hospitality advisory HVS — alongside strategic advisory work across hospitality developments in Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, Europe and the wider MENA region.
In his role as General Manager, Tristan will oversee all aspects of the pre-opening and operational strategy for Chedi Wadi Safar, shaping the guest experience, service philosophy and positioning of the property as one of the Kingdom’s most anticipated ultra-luxury hospitality openings.
Tristan’s appointment comes at a defining moment for the group with the launch of its refreshed brand identity alongside the introduction of its brand essence, A Voyage UnboundTM, a philosophy centred on meaningful exploration, inviting guests to move across dimensions of experience, expressed through expansion of space, landscape, shared presence, creativity and sensory detail.
Chedi Wadi Safar will become the first property in the portfolio to fully implement the refreshed brand identity, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Chedi hotels brand and its future direction globally.
“Tristan’s appointment marks an important step as we continue to strengthen Chedi’s presence in Saudi Arabia,” said Karim Bizid, Chief Operating Officer of Chedi Hospitality. “His international experience across some of the world’s most respected luxury hospitality brands, combined with his expertise in complex pre-openings and ultra-luxury operations, makes him exceptionally well positioned to lead Chedi Wadi Safar.
“As we prepare to introduce the next chapter of Chedi brand globally, Chedi Wadi Safar represents an important expression of that evolution — deeply connected to place, culture and contemporary luxury in a way that feels both timeless and forward-looking. We are confident Tristan will play a defining role in bringing this vision to life.”
Commenting on his appointment, Tristan Delmas said: “Chedi Wadi Safar represents a truly unique opportunity to create a hospitality experience deeply connected to the cultural and historical significance of the destination while delivering the refined, understated luxury that defines the brand. It is a privilege to contribute to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and to the Kingdom’s remarkable transformation under the leadership and support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. I am honoured to join the project at this pivotal stage and look forward to working alongside the team to bring this vision to life ahead of the hotel’s opening.”
Set within the prestigious Wadi Safar masterplan, Chedi Wadi Safar will reflect the brand’s signature approach to understated luxury, intuitive service and culturally rooted hospitality, offering a distinctive destination that celebrates the heritage and natural beauty of the Kingdom.
Set within Greg Norman–designed Wadi Safar Signature Golf Course, the property will comprise an intimate collection of approximately 85 Suites and Villas, complemented by 20 branded private villas designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), alongside signature dining and wellness experiences.
The project marks a significant milestone in Chedi Hospitality’s continued evolution of Chedi brand globally.
Bringing more than 15 years of international experience across ultra-luxury hospitality, strategic advisory and hotel operations, Tristan joins Chedi Wadi Safar following a distinguished career spanning some of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands and landmark destinations.
A hospitality expert who has helped shape some of the world’s most celebrated luxury addresses — from Burj Al Arab to One&Only One Za’abeel and Four Seasons George V — Tristan brings rare operational depth to the role. Most recently Head of Hospitality at Barnes International, he led the development of the group’s hospitality division, building out its signature French Art de Vivre. Earlier, as Hotel Manager, Pre-Opening at One&Only One Za’abeel, he played a central role in launching one of Dubai’s most ambitious destination properties, overseeing operational readiness across its hotel, residences and extensive culinary offering. He also served as Hotel Manager at Burj Al Arab, one of the world’s most iconic ultra-luxury hotels.
His international experience further includes leadership roles at Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and Park Hyatt in both Beijing and Washington, D.C., as well as a period with global hospitality advisory HVS — alongside strategic advisory work across hospitality developments in Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, Europe and the wider MENA region.
In his role as General Manager, Tristan will oversee all aspects of the pre-opening and operational strategy for Chedi Wadi Safar, shaping the guest experience, service philosophy and positioning of the property as one of the Kingdom’s most anticipated ultra-luxury hospitality openings.
Tristan’s appointment comes at a defining moment for the group with the launch of its refreshed brand identity alongside the introduction of its brand essence, A Voyage UnboundTM, a philosophy centred on meaningful exploration, inviting guests to move across dimensions of experience, expressed through expansion of space, landscape, shared presence, creativity and sensory detail.
Chedi Wadi Safar will become the first property in the portfolio to fully implement the refreshed brand identity, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Chedi hotels brand and its future direction globally.
“Tristan’s appointment marks an important step as we continue to strengthen Chedi’s presence in Saudi Arabia,” said Karim Bizid, Chief Operating Officer of Chedi Hospitality. “His international experience across some of the world’s most respected luxury hospitality brands, combined with his expertise in complex pre-openings and ultra-luxury operations, makes him exceptionally well positioned to lead Chedi Wadi Safar.
“As we prepare to introduce the next chapter of Chedi brand globally, Chedi Wadi Safar represents an important expression of that evolution — deeply connected to place, culture and contemporary luxury in a way that feels both timeless and forward-looking. We are confident Tristan will play a defining role in bringing this vision to life.”
Commenting on his appointment, Tristan Delmas said: “Chedi Wadi Safar represents a truly unique opportunity to create a hospitality experience deeply connected to the cultural and historical significance of the destination while delivering the refined, understated luxury that defines the brand. It is a privilege to contribute to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and to the Kingdom’s remarkable transformation under the leadership and support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. I am honoured to join the project at this pivotal stage and look forward to working alongside the team to bring this vision to life ahead of the hotel’s opening.”
Set within the prestigious Wadi Safar masterplan, Chedi Wadi Safar will reflect the brand’s signature approach to understated luxury, intuitive service and culturally rooted hospitality, offering a distinctive destination that celebrates the heritage and natural beauty of the Kingdom.
Set within Greg Norman–designed Wadi Safar Signature Golf Course, the property will comprise an intimate collection of approximately 85 Suites and Villas, complemented by 20 branded private villas designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), alongside signature dining and wellness experiences.
The project marks a significant milestone in Chedi Hospitality’s continued evolution of Chedi brand globally.
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