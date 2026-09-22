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Condor Developers Announces Successful Handover of AED 300M Golf Links 18 at Dubai Sports City
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Reinforcing its legacy of developing and delivering projects in committed time frames, Dubai’s homegrown luxury residential developer, Condor Developers, today announced that it has successfully delivered its AED 300 million Golf Links18 at Dubai Sports City.
In a statement, Condor Developers said that all 256 residential units comprising studios, one-beds and two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments have been handed over to a diverse mix of investors comprising European and other nationalities who have chosen Dubai to be their home.
“Delivering Golf Links 18 is yet another milestone for us. It is also a reaffirmation of our promise to our investors that as an integrated property developer, our commitment is to deliver on time. We have an eclectic mix of investors in Golf Links 18, led by a healthy number of buyers from Europe, including the UK, Russia, France, Slovakia and Asia, apart from investors from the UAE. The robust mix of investor nationalities is also a testament to Dubai’s continuing and unwavering position as a global property investment destination,” said Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers.
He said as an established residential community with excellent and ready infrastructure, Dubai Sports City also offers higher asset value potential, rental yields and RoI to investors in Golf Links 18.
Golf Links 18 is the fifth residential development of Condor Developers. “Timelines are important in a competitive market as much as design and location, and delivering on time enhances investor confidence, apart from bringing early rental yields and capital appreciation,” Sivaprasad said.
Golf Links 18 has 126 studios, 98 one-beds, 28 two-beds and 3 three-beds. Studios have an average area of 385-450 sq. ft, one-beds in the range of 650-1,100 sq. ft, two-beds between 1,100-1,450 sq. ft, and three-bed between 1829 – 2307.67 sq. ft.
The 14-floor Golf Links 18 is built on a 47,000-square-foot plot and the development has 18 curated lifestyle amenities, including, a Sky Retreat, two infinity pools, rooftop yoga deck, outdoor cinema, gym, sauna and steam room.
Condor has a robust pipeline of upcoming projects including in Dubai Islands, and other strategic locations, while continuing to build on its reputation for premium construction and reliable delivery.
Condor’s completed residential portfolio includes Condor Castle in JVC, Condor Concept 7 in JVC, Condor Marina Star in Dubai Marina, Condor Golf Links 18 in Sport City and Condor Fortuna in Majan. While Condor Sonate Residences is under construction and will be ready for handover in Q1 2027.
In a statement, Condor Developers said that all 256 residential units comprising studios, one-beds and two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments have been handed over to a diverse mix of investors comprising European and other nationalities who have chosen Dubai to be their home.
“Delivering Golf Links 18 is yet another milestone for us. It is also a reaffirmation of our promise to our investors that as an integrated property developer, our commitment is to deliver on time. We have an eclectic mix of investors in Golf Links 18, led by a healthy number of buyers from Europe, including the UK, Russia, France, Slovakia and Asia, apart from investors from the UAE. The robust mix of investor nationalities is also a testament to Dubai’s continuing and unwavering position as a global property investment destination,” said Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad, Chairman and CEO of Condor Developers.
He said as an established residential community with excellent and ready infrastructure, Dubai Sports City also offers higher asset value potential, rental yields and RoI to investors in Golf Links 18.
Golf Links 18 is the fifth residential development of Condor Developers. “Timelines are important in a competitive market as much as design and location, and delivering on time enhances investor confidence, apart from bringing early rental yields and capital appreciation,” Sivaprasad said.
Golf Links 18 has 126 studios, 98 one-beds, 28 two-beds and 3 three-beds. Studios have an average area of 385-450 sq. ft, one-beds in the range of 650-1,100 sq. ft, two-beds between 1,100-1,450 sq. ft, and three-bed between 1829 – 2307.67 sq. ft.
The 14-floor Golf Links 18 is built on a 47,000-square-foot plot and the development has 18 curated lifestyle amenities, including, a Sky Retreat, two infinity pools, rooftop yoga deck, outdoor cinema, gym, sauna and steam room.
Condor has a robust pipeline of upcoming projects including in Dubai Islands, and other strategic locations, while continuing to build on its reputation for premium construction and reliable delivery.
Condor’s completed residential portfolio includes Condor Castle in JVC, Condor Concept 7 in JVC, Condor Marina Star in Dubai Marina, Condor Golf Links 18 in Sport City and Condor Fortuna in Majan. While Condor Sonate Residences is under construction and will be ready for handover in Q1 2027.
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