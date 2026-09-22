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Half a billion people live with arthritis: MEAF puts early action at the heart of World Arthritis Day 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : Arthritis affects about half a billion people worldwide, yet its physical, emotional and economic impact on everyday life is often underestimated. To strengthen awareness and help people take greater control of their health, the Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF) will host its annual World Arthritis Day community event from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on 24 October 2026 at the Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai. Inspired by the global Achieve Your Dreams theme, the event will encourage people with arthritis to pursue their goals through earlier diagnosis, informed care and stronger community support.
MEAF is urging people to recognise symptoms and seek medical advice before arthritis limits their independence. The condition is often dismissed as an unavoidable consequence of aging, although it can develop at any stage of life. Patients’ inflammatory arthritis symptoms are often dismissed when laboratory results appear normal, making it important to consult a rheumatologist.
Ankylosing spondylitis commonly begins during the teens or twenties, while juvenile idiopathic arthritis affects approximately one in 1,000 children under 16. A Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi study of Emirati rheumatoid arthritis patients recorded an average age of approximately 50, showing how significantly the condition can affect people during their working years. Without appropriate treatment, inflammatory arthritis can cause permanent joint damage and long-term disability, while some forms can also affect the eyes, lungs, heart and kidneys.
Through its patient support work, MEAF sees how chronic fatigue, morning stiffness and unpredictable flare-ups can affect employment as well as exercise, travel and routine activities. Painful hand joints can turn cooking or holding a pen into difficult tasks, while uncertainty around symptoms can contribute to anxiety and isolation. Rates of depression and anxiety among people with arthritis-related diseases can be between two and 10 times higher than in the general population. Exercise does not inevitably worsen arthritis, and suitable low-impact movement can help preserve strength and mobility.
Against this backdrop, MEAF’s event will combine clinical guidance with practical activities and patient experiences, helping attendees become more confident managers of their health. Participants will be able to speak directly with specialists and learn from others who understand the daily challenges of arthritis. Dedicated guidance will support women navigating fertility and pregnancy, with care extending through the postpartum period. The programme will also explore the role of nutrition, physical activity and mental wellbeing in managing the condition alongside medical treatment.
Dr Humeira Badsha, Founding Member of the Middle East Arthritis Foundation, said: “Over three decades of treating people with arthritis, I have seen how quietly the condition can change a life. Pain may appear first, but fatigue, reduced mobility and emotional strain can gradually affect work, relationships and independence. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis are autoimmune conditions, and early diagnosis is critical to managing them effectively, avoiding joint damage and preventing long-term disability. World Arthritis Day gives us a chance to help people recognise symptoms and seek care earlier. With the right treatment, practical lifestyle guidance and a supportive community, people can manage their condition with confidence and continue pursuing the goals that give their lives meaning.”
This year, MEAF has collaborated with the Emirates Society for Rheumatology to raise awareness, with Dr Amel Ginawi leading public awareness for the Society and stressing the importance of early diagnosis. Attendees can learn, connect and participate in different ways, including a practical nutrition workshop led by a clinical dietitian and sessions covering Tai Chi, accessible dance, mental resilience and sound healing. The event will also feature the RM Dreams Poster Competition, inviting participants to share their dreams and experiences through creative posters, with attendees voting for their favourites and awards presented to the winners.
By bringing patients, caregivers and health professionals into the same conversation, MEAF hopes to replace misconceptions with useful guidance and reduce the isolation that can accompany a chronic condition. The Achieve Your Dreams theme reflects the Foundation’s belief that arthritis should not define what someone can work towards, provided they receive timely care and support suited to their circumstances.
All sessions are free to attend. To participate in the event, please register on
For more information about MEAF, visit or follow the Foundation on Facebook: Emirates Arthritis Foundation and Twitter: UAE Arthritis.
MEAF is urging people to recognise symptoms and seek medical advice before arthritis limits their independence. The condition is often dismissed as an unavoidable consequence of aging, although it can develop at any stage of life. Patients’ inflammatory arthritis symptoms are often dismissed when laboratory results appear normal, making it important to consult a rheumatologist.
Ankylosing spondylitis commonly begins during the teens or twenties, while juvenile idiopathic arthritis affects approximately one in 1,000 children under 16. A Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi study of Emirati rheumatoid arthritis patients recorded an average age of approximately 50, showing how significantly the condition can affect people during their working years. Without appropriate treatment, inflammatory arthritis can cause permanent joint damage and long-term disability, while some forms can also affect the eyes, lungs, heart and kidneys.
Through its patient support work, MEAF sees how chronic fatigue, morning stiffness and unpredictable flare-ups can affect employment as well as exercise, travel and routine activities. Painful hand joints can turn cooking or holding a pen into difficult tasks, while uncertainty around symptoms can contribute to anxiety and isolation. Rates of depression and anxiety among people with arthritis-related diseases can be between two and 10 times higher than in the general population. Exercise does not inevitably worsen arthritis, and suitable low-impact movement can help preserve strength and mobility.
Against this backdrop, MEAF’s event will combine clinical guidance with practical activities and patient experiences, helping attendees become more confident managers of their health. Participants will be able to speak directly with specialists and learn from others who understand the daily challenges of arthritis. Dedicated guidance will support women navigating fertility and pregnancy, with care extending through the postpartum period. The programme will also explore the role of nutrition, physical activity and mental wellbeing in managing the condition alongside medical treatment.
Dr Humeira Badsha, Founding Member of the Middle East Arthritis Foundation, said: “Over three decades of treating people with arthritis, I have seen how quietly the condition can change a life. Pain may appear first, but fatigue, reduced mobility and emotional strain can gradually affect work, relationships and independence. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis are autoimmune conditions, and early diagnosis is critical to managing them effectively, avoiding joint damage and preventing long-term disability. World Arthritis Day gives us a chance to help people recognise symptoms and seek care earlier. With the right treatment, practical lifestyle guidance and a supportive community, people can manage their condition with confidence and continue pursuing the goals that give their lives meaning.”
This year, MEAF has collaborated with the Emirates Society for Rheumatology to raise awareness, with Dr Amel Ginawi leading public awareness for the Society and stressing the importance of early diagnosis. Attendees can learn, connect and participate in different ways, including a practical nutrition workshop led by a clinical dietitian and sessions covering Tai Chi, accessible dance, mental resilience and sound healing. The event will also feature the RM Dreams Poster Competition, inviting participants to share their dreams and experiences through creative posters, with attendees voting for their favourites and awards presented to the winners.
By bringing patients, caregivers and health professionals into the same conversation, MEAF hopes to replace misconceptions with useful guidance and reduce the isolation that can accompany a chronic condition. The Achieve Your Dreams theme reflects the Foundation’s belief that arthritis should not define what someone can work towards, provided they receive timely care and support suited to their circumstances.
All sessions are free to attend. To participate in the event, please register on
For more information about MEAF, visit or follow the Foundation on Facebook: Emirates Arthritis Foundation and Twitter: UAE Arthritis.
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