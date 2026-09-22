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PATRIZIA appoints Hassan Awada as Senior Executive Officer to lead and accelerate Middle East expansion
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) PATRIZIA, a global investment manager in real assets, has announced the appointment Hassan Awada as Senior Executive Officer (SEO), MENA. Based in ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, Awada will lead the continued growth of PATRIZIA’s business across the MENA region, with a focus on deepening relationships with institutional investors and strategic partners and providing access to PATRIZIA’s international real assets investment platform.
Awada brings over 20 years of experience advising institutional investors across the full investment lifecycle, including origination, structuring, execution and asset management. Prior to joining PATRIZIA, he held senior roles at Kroll, Cornerstone Capital, Gleacher Shacklock, PwC and EY.
Konrad Finkenzeller, Head of Client Division at PATRIZIA, commented: “The Middle East is a key strategic region for PATRIZIA, and we continue to see strong demand from investors for direct exposure to high-quality real estate and infrastructure opportunities globally. Hassan’s appointment strengthens our presence on the ground and enhances our ability to deepen relationships with regional investors and connect them with PATRIZIA’s global investment platform.”
Hassan Awada, SEO MENA at PATRIZIA, added: “Real assets have long underpinned Middle Eastern economies and will continue to play a central role in the region’s growth. Meeting increasingly sophisticated investor needs requires tailored, strategic solutions. With its global platform and 42-year track record, PATRIZIA is well positioned to deliver. Our focus will be on building long-term partnerships with investors across the region and supporting their access to PATRIZIA’s global investment capabilities, aligned with their strategic priorities and long-term objectives.”
Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM, said: “This appointment reflects the firm’s strong growth trajectory in the Middle East and its commitment to expanding from Abu Dhabi. It also underscores ADGM’s role as a leading international financial centre, enabling firms to establish and scale their regional presence from the capital.”
With EUR 17.5 billion in Living assets under management, PATRIZIA is one of Europe’s largest residential investment managers and continues to grow its platform across major urban markets. The firm is currently delivering new housing across a number of European markets, including Germany, UK & Ireland, Spain and Belgium, reflecting the scale of its European platform. Alongside Living, PATRIZIA is expanding its infrastructure platform across energy, digital and smart city assets, supporting the transition to low-carbon and connected economies while delivering long-term, resilient returns for investors.
Awada brings over 20 years of experience advising institutional investors across the full investment lifecycle, including origination, structuring, execution and asset management. Prior to joining PATRIZIA, he held senior roles at Kroll, Cornerstone Capital, Gleacher Shacklock, PwC and EY.
Konrad Finkenzeller, Head of Client Division at PATRIZIA, commented: “The Middle East is a key strategic region for PATRIZIA, and we continue to see strong demand from investors for direct exposure to high-quality real estate and infrastructure opportunities globally. Hassan’s appointment strengthens our presence on the ground and enhances our ability to deepen relationships with regional investors and connect them with PATRIZIA’s global investment platform.”
Hassan Awada, SEO MENA at PATRIZIA, added: “Real assets have long underpinned Middle Eastern economies and will continue to play a central role in the region’s growth. Meeting increasingly sophisticated investor needs requires tailored, strategic solutions. With its global platform and 42-year track record, PATRIZIA is well positioned to deliver. Our focus will be on building long-term partnerships with investors across the region and supporting their access to PATRIZIA’s global investment capabilities, aligned with their strategic priorities and long-term objectives.”
Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM, said: “This appointment reflects the firm’s strong growth trajectory in the Middle East and its commitment to expanding from Abu Dhabi. It also underscores ADGM’s role as a leading international financial centre, enabling firms to establish and scale their regional presence from the capital.”
With EUR 17.5 billion in Living assets under management, PATRIZIA is one of Europe’s largest residential investment managers and continues to grow its platform across major urban markets. The firm is currently delivering new housing across a number of European markets, including Germany, UK & Ireland, Spain and Belgium, reflecting the scale of its European platform. Alongside Living, PATRIZIA is expanding its infrastructure platform across energy, digital and smart city assets, supporting the transition to low-carbon and connected economies while delivering long-term, resilient returns for investors.
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