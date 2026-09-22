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NEC India and WingArc1st Expand Strategic Partnership to Bring Data Empowerment Solutions to India
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. and WingArc1st Inc. today announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration in India following the execution of a Master Distribution Agreement (MDA) between NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. and WingArc Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“WingArc Singapore”), a WingArc1st group company.
Under the MDA, WingArc Singapore has provided NEC India with exclusive distribution rights for products including Dr.Sum and MotionBoard, subject to the terms of the agreement. NEC India will make these solutions available to organizations in India. Dr.Sum provides enterprise data warehousing and analysis capabilities, while MotionBoard enables data visualization and analytics, helping organizations bring together information from across their operations and gain greater visibility into their business.
The partnership will address opportunities across Enterprise, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Public Sector/Government, reflecting the broad applicability of data and analytics technologies as organizations seek to improve operational efficiency, strengthen business intelligence, and support informed decision-making.
NEC and WingArc1st have collaborated in Japan for more than two decades, combining NEC’s Industrial IoT, consulting, and digital transformation expertise with WingArc1st’s data empowerment technologies. Their work has supported organizations in improving operational visibility, enhancing decision-making, and advancing continuous improvement (kaizen) initiatives.
The expansion into India builds on this established foundation. NEC India brings extensive experience working with enterprise, government, and public-sector organizations, together with a broad technology and digital transformation portfolio. The collaboration will leverage these strengths to establish and grow WingArc1st’s presence in the Indian market.
“India is an important market for NEC, and this collaboration represents an opportunity to build on a successful relationship with WingArc1st while responding to the evolving needs of our customers. By bringing together our respective strengths, we aim to create greater value for organizations looking to make better use of their data and technology investments,” said Ichiro Kurihara, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India.
“We are very pleased to further develop our long-standing partnership with NEC and to begin new initiatives in the Indian market. Building on the knowledge and track record that both companies have cultivated in Japan for over 20 years, we will now combine the extensive customer base and deep expertise in digital transformation of NEC India with our data utilization platform technologies and know-how, including Dr.Sum and MotionBoard, which are designed for the AI era. In the growing Indian market, we will support companies and public institutions in transforming the data they possess into value that leads to decision-making and operational improvements, and through our partnership with NEC India, we will expand our data empowerment business globally,” said Masaki Moriwaki, Executive Officer and CRO, WingArc1st Inc.
The MDA between NEC India and WingArc Singapore marks a new chapter in the broader relationship between NEC and the WingArc1st Group and provides a foundation for expanding their presence in India and supporting organizations in deriving greater value from their data.
About NEC Corporation India (NEC India)
NEC Corporation India is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global leader in the integration of IT and network technologies. With 127 years of expertise in technological innovation, NEC delivers advanced solutions that empower people, businesses, and society. Headquartered in Japan, NEC began its operations in India in the 1950s. Over the decades, NEC in India has expanded its presence across multiple domains, including telecommunications, public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communications, and IT platforms, serving governments, enterprises, and individuals.
For further information, please visit: NEC Corporation India
About WingArc1st Inc.
WingArc1st Inc. is a Japan-headquartered data empowerment company providing enterprise data warehousing, visualization, and analytics solutions, including Dr.Sum and MotionBoard. WingArc1st Inc. develops solutions that lead the Japanese market in the data-empowerment fields of form solutions and Business Intelligence (BI). The cumulative number of WingArc product installations in Japan is 4,100 companies for MotionBoard and 8,000 companies for Dr.Sum. Outside of Japan, it has bases in China, Singapore, and Australia, and has formed partnerships with companies in ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and Thailand.
For further information, please visit: WingArc1st Inc.
Under the MDA, WingArc Singapore has provided NEC India with exclusive distribution rights for products including Dr.Sum and MotionBoard, subject to the terms of the agreement. NEC India will make these solutions available to organizations in India. Dr.Sum provides enterprise data warehousing and analysis capabilities, while MotionBoard enables data visualization and analytics, helping organizations bring together information from across their operations and gain greater visibility into their business.
The partnership will address opportunities across Enterprise, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Public Sector/Government, reflecting the broad applicability of data and analytics technologies as organizations seek to improve operational efficiency, strengthen business intelligence, and support informed decision-making.
NEC and WingArc1st have collaborated in Japan for more than two decades, combining NEC’s Industrial IoT, consulting, and digital transformation expertise with WingArc1st’s data empowerment technologies. Their work has supported organizations in improving operational visibility, enhancing decision-making, and advancing continuous improvement (kaizen) initiatives.
The expansion into India builds on this established foundation. NEC India brings extensive experience working with enterprise, government, and public-sector organizations, together with a broad technology and digital transformation portfolio. The collaboration will leverage these strengths to establish and grow WingArc1st’s presence in the Indian market.
“India is an important market for NEC, and this collaboration represents an opportunity to build on a successful relationship with WingArc1st while responding to the evolving needs of our customers. By bringing together our respective strengths, we aim to create greater value for organizations looking to make better use of their data and technology investments,” said Ichiro Kurihara, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India.
“We are very pleased to further develop our long-standing partnership with NEC and to begin new initiatives in the Indian market. Building on the knowledge and track record that both companies have cultivated in Japan for over 20 years, we will now combine the extensive customer base and deep expertise in digital transformation of NEC India with our data utilization platform technologies and know-how, including Dr.Sum and MotionBoard, which are designed for the AI era. In the growing Indian market, we will support companies and public institutions in transforming the data they possess into value that leads to decision-making and operational improvements, and through our partnership with NEC India, we will expand our data empowerment business globally,” said Masaki Moriwaki, Executive Officer and CRO, WingArc1st Inc.
The MDA between NEC India and WingArc Singapore marks a new chapter in the broader relationship between NEC and the WingArc1st Group and provides a foundation for expanding their presence in India and supporting organizations in deriving greater value from their data.
About NEC Corporation India (NEC India)
NEC Corporation India is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global leader in the integration of IT and network technologies. With 127 years of expertise in technological innovation, NEC delivers advanced solutions that empower people, businesses, and society. Headquartered in Japan, NEC began its operations in India in the 1950s. Over the decades, NEC in India has expanded its presence across multiple domains, including telecommunications, public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communications, and IT platforms, serving governments, enterprises, and individuals.
For further information, please visit: NEC Corporation India
About WingArc1st Inc.
WingArc1st Inc. is a Japan-headquartered data empowerment company providing enterprise data warehousing, visualization, and analytics solutions, including Dr.Sum and MotionBoard. WingArc1st Inc. develops solutions that lead the Japanese market in the data-empowerment fields of form solutions and Business Intelligence (BI). The cumulative number of WingArc product installations in Japan is 4,100 companies for MotionBoard and 8,000 companies for Dr.Sum. Outside of Japan, it has bases in China, Singapore, and Australia, and has formed partnerships with companies in ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and Thailand.
For further information, please visit: WingArc1st Inc.
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