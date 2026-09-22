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Horror, Humour and a Century-Old Curse: Bhootam Bhayyam Brings a Quirky Supernatural Adventure to Zee 5 Global on September 25
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Get ready for a supernatural adventure unlike the usual horror ride as Bhootam Bhayyam premieres exclusively on Zee 5 Global on 25th September 2026. Directed by debutant Ramchandra Gaonkar, the film brings together an unusual mix of horror, humour, mystery and adventure, anchored by a quirky premise - an ancient coin believed to have the power to turn anything into gold.
Presented by Zee Studios Marathi and produced under the Kyra Kumar Creations banner, Bhootam Bhayyam features Chhaya Kadam, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge and Shubham Jadhav, along with a promising ensemble of new-age talent.
The story follows seven unemployed friends who see the mysterious coin as their ticket to instant wealth, only to find themselves drawn into the eerie world of Raniwada, an abandoned mansion hiding a centuries-old curse. At its core, Bhootam Bhayyam brings a fresh flavour to the horror-comedy space by balancing the eerie with the eccentric. The film blends supernatural intrigue with humour, adventure and mystery, while exploring themes of friendship, greed, survival and the allure of easy fortune. Its quirky central premise, vibrant ensemble and unpredictable tonality come together to create a supernatural entertainer that doesn’t take the conventional route — delivering both scares and laughs along the way.
Key Details:
Title: Bhootam Bhayyam
Language: Marathi
Genre: Horror Comedy
Premiere: 25th September 2026
Director: Ramchandra Gaonkar
Producer: Presented by Zee Studios Marathi and produced under the Kyra Kumar Creations banner
Cast: Chhaya Kadam, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge and Shubham Jadhav, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Manmeet Pem, Sidhant Sarfare
Streaming: Exclusively on Zee 5 Global
What is Bhootam Bhayyam About?
Seven unemployed friends find themselves drawn into an unexpected adventure when they stumble upon an ancient and mysterious coin, believed to possess the power to turn anything into gold. Driven by the promise of wealth, the friends venture into an abandoned mansion known as Raniwada, unaware of the dark secrets hidden within its walls. As their greed takes over, they soon discover that the coin comes with a centuries-old curse. Things take a terrifying turn when one of their friends, Gaja, mysteriously goes missing, forcing the group to confront the supernatural forces surrounding them. Packed with spooky situations, comic chaos and unexpected twists, Bhootam Bhayyam brings together horror and humour in an entertaining tale of friendship, greed and survival.
Why Bhootam Bhayyam stand out?
•An unconventional horror premise: At the heart of the story is a mysterious ancient coin believed to turn anything into gold, giving the supernatural narrative an unusual treasure-hunt angle.
•Horror with a strong comic-adventure streak: Rather than relying solely on scares, the film brings together spooky situations, humour, friendship and adventure to create a more unpredictable viewing experience.
•A mysterious world of its own: The abandoned Raniwada mansion becomes central to the story, with its secrets, supernatural forces and centuries-old curse driving the mystery forward.
•Seven friends at the centre of the chaos: Their shared pursuit of wealth sets off a chain of unexpected events, while their friendship is tested as the danger escalates.
•Greed becomes the trigger: The promise of instant gold draws the friends into a world they never anticipated, exploring how the desire for quick wealth can have unforeseen consequences.
•A fresh ensemble of talent: The film brings together Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge, Shubham Jadhav, Pushkaraj Chirputkar and Chhaya Kadam, creating an energetic ensemble at the heart of the story.
•A debut director with a distinct genre mix: Ramchandra Gaonkar makes his directorial debut with a film that combines horror, comedy, mystery and adventure in one narrative.
•A ride packed with twists: From the discovery of the coin to Gaja's mysterious disappearance and the secrets of Raniwada, the film promises a series of unexpected turns alongside scares and laughs.
Official Statements:
Director Ramchandra Gaonkar said, “Bhootam Bhayyam has been a very special journey for me, especially because it marks my first feature film as a director. I wanted to create a story that could genuinely entertain audiences while bringing together the worlds of horror, comedy and adventure. The idea of seven friends stumbling upon something that could change their lives, only to discover that it comes with a dangerous curse, gave us a lot of scope to play with humour as well as suspense. I am extremely excited for audiences to experience this unusual story on Zee 5 Global.”
Chhaya Kadam said, “Bhootam Bhayyam was a very different experience for me. The film has an unusual mix of horror and humour, and the world that the team has created is both intriguing and entertaining. There are moments that will make you laugh and others that will keep you guessing about what happens next. I am excited for audiences to discover this story and enjoy the madness, mystery and supernatural elements that make Bhootam Bhayyam so special.”
Pushkaraj Chirputkar said, “What drew me to Bhootam Bhayyam was the sheer unpredictability of its world. The film brings together friendship, greed, humour and the supernatural in a way that keeps the story constantly moving. My character is part of this group of friends who find themselves in a situation far beyond anything they could have imagined, and watching their dynamics change as the mystery unfolds was incredibly exciting. The film has a wonderful balance of comedy and suspense, and I think audiences will have a lot of fun going on this crazy ride with us. I’m really looking forward to the digital premiere on Zee 5 Global
Presented by Zee Studios Marathi and produced under the Kyra Kumar Creations banner, Bhootam Bhayyam features Chhaya Kadam, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge and Shubham Jadhav, along with a promising ensemble of new-age talent.
The story follows seven unemployed friends who see the mysterious coin as their ticket to instant wealth, only to find themselves drawn into the eerie world of Raniwada, an abandoned mansion hiding a centuries-old curse. At its core, Bhootam Bhayyam brings a fresh flavour to the horror-comedy space by balancing the eerie with the eccentric. The film blends supernatural intrigue with humour, adventure and mystery, while exploring themes of friendship, greed, survival and the allure of easy fortune. Its quirky central premise, vibrant ensemble and unpredictable tonality come together to create a supernatural entertainer that doesn’t take the conventional route — delivering both scares and laughs along the way.
Key Details:
Title: Bhootam Bhayyam
Language: Marathi
Genre: Horror Comedy
Premiere: 25th September 2026
Director: Ramchandra Gaonkar
Producer: Presented by Zee Studios Marathi and produced under the Kyra Kumar Creations banner
Cast: Chhaya Kadam, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge and Shubham Jadhav, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Manmeet Pem, Sidhant Sarfare
Streaming: Exclusively on Zee 5 Global
What is Bhootam Bhayyam About?
Seven unemployed friends find themselves drawn into an unexpected adventure when they stumble upon an ancient and mysterious coin, believed to possess the power to turn anything into gold. Driven by the promise of wealth, the friends venture into an abandoned mansion known as Raniwada, unaware of the dark secrets hidden within its walls. As their greed takes over, they soon discover that the coin comes with a centuries-old curse. Things take a terrifying turn when one of their friends, Gaja, mysteriously goes missing, forcing the group to confront the supernatural forces surrounding them. Packed with spooky situations, comic chaos and unexpected twists, Bhootam Bhayyam brings together horror and humour in an entertaining tale of friendship, greed and survival.
Why Bhootam Bhayyam stand out?
•An unconventional horror premise: At the heart of the story is a mysterious ancient coin believed to turn anything into gold, giving the supernatural narrative an unusual treasure-hunt angle.
•Horror with a strong comic-adventure streak: Rather than relying solely on scares, the film brings together spooky situations, humour, friendship and adventure to create a more unpredictable viewing experience.
•A mysterious world of its own: The abandoned Raniwada mansion becomes central to the story, with its secrets, supernatural forces and centuries-old curse driving the mystery forward.
•Seven friends at the centre of the chaos: Their shared pursuit of wealth sets off a chain of unexpected events, while their friendship is tested as the danger escalates.
•Greed becomes the trigger: The promise of instant gold draws the friends into a world they never anticipated, exploring how the desire for quick wealth can have unforeseen consequences.
•A fresh ensemble of talent: The film brings together Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge, Shubham Jadhav, Pushkaraj Chirputkar and Chhaya Kadam, creating an energetic ensemble at the heart of the story.
•A debut director with a distinct genre mix: Ramchandra Gaonkar makes his directorial debut with a film that combines horror, comedy, mystery and adventure in one narrative.
•A ride packed with twists: From the discovery of the coin to Gaja's mysterious disappearance and the secrets of Raniwada, the film promises a series of unexpected turns alongside scares and laughs.
Official Statements:
Director Ramchandra Gaonkar said, “Bhootam Bhayyam has been a very special journey for me, especially because it marks my first feature film as a director. I wanted to create a story that could genuinely entertain audiences while bringing together the worlds of horror, comedy and adventure. The idea of seven friends stumbling upon something that could change their lives, only to discover that it comes with a dangerous curse, gave us a lot of scope to play with humour as well as suspense. I am extremely excited for audiences to experience this unusual story on Zee 5 Global.”
Chhaya Kadam said, “Bhootam Bhayyam was a very different experience for me. The film has an unusual mix of horror and humour, and the world that the team has created is both intriguing and entertaining. There are moments that will make you laugh and others that will keep you guessing about what happens next. I am excited for audiences to discover this story and enjoy the madness, mystery and supernatural elements that make Bhootam Bhayyam so special.”
Pushkaraj Chirputkar said, “What drew me to Bhootam Bhayyam was the sheer unpredictability of its world. The film brings together friendship, greed, humour and the supernatural in a way that keeps the story constantly moving. My character is part of this group of friends who find themselves in a situation far beyond anything they could have imagined, and watching their dynamics change as the mystery unfolds was incredibly exciting. The film has a wonderful balance of comedy and suspense, and I think audiences will have a lot of fun going on this crazy ride with us. I’m really looking forward to the digital premiere on Zee 5 Global
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