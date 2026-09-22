Quytech Launches AI-Powered Theft Detection System For Retail And Logistics

AI-powered theft detection system to help retail and logistics businesses detect suspicious activity and strengthen security in real time.

Quytech's new AI theft detection system flags cashier fraud, shoplifting, and inventory loss in real time, integrating with existing CCTV and POS setups.

- Siddharth GargCA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Appriss Retail 2026 Total Retail Loss Benchmark Report states that US retailers suffered losses of $90 billion due to inventory shrink in 2025, of which $66 billion was preventable. Meanwhile, shoplifting cost the industry an estimated $47.8 billion, an increase from the $45 billion recorded in 2024, as found in Capital One Shopping research.The National Retail Federation's latest Impact of Retail Theft and Violence Report(2026) found that shoplifting incidents fell 12.4% from last year but showed an increase in other forms of theft, fraud, and scams that do not get recognized as theft on camera alone. Many of these still surface only in a manual audit weeks or months later: a cashier pocketing cash, a discount pushed through with no customer at the register, a mismatch in warehouse stock, and by the time it's caught, the loss has already happened.Quytech, an AI-native company, today announced the launch of an AI-powered theft detection system built to catch these events in real time. The solution offers real-time monitoring of CCTV feeds, detecting cashier theft, shoplifting, and inventory loss in warehouses. What makes it stand out is that it integrates with existing CCTV infrastructure and flags these events against POS and warehouse management data, without requiring any new hardware.Quytech's AI-powered theft detection system plugs directly into a retailer's existing CCTV, POS, and warehouse infrastructure, without disrupting workflows. Whenever suspicious activities take place, like a cashier's actions not matching the transaction history or inventory data, the system flags it and sends an alert backed by a video clip as evidence. Quytech has already deployed AI capabilities across more than 1,000 cameras for clients, proving the system can scale across large multi-location operations without disrupting existing infrastructure.“Retail and logistics are industries that have it really hard when it comes to detecting thefts, as the main elements that reflect thefts there are surveillance footage and transaction records, which rarely line up to give useful information”, said Siddharth Garg, CEO at Quytech.“We built this system to give businesses the capability to not just detect theft as it occurs, but also act on it through the integration of AI theft detection system with existing POS and warehouse management systems. Gladly, our system met all the benchmarks we set both for accuracy and for the problems that we aimed to solve through it. Every flag comes with the exact moment on video and the exact transaction that doesn't match, so there's no ambiguity about what happened.”About QuytechQuytech is an award-winning AI app development company specializing in agentic AI, generative AI, computer vision, chatbot, and mobile development. Known for developing intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions across retail, logistics, healthcare, BFSI, education, e-commerce, sports & fitness, and manufacturing industries, Quytech has served over 150 Fortune 500 companies along with startups, businesses, and enterprise clients. Founded in 2010, Quytech has delivered over 1000+ projects with a client satisfaction rate of 98% since its inception.

Siddharth Garg

Quy Technology Pvt Ltd

+1 909 954 0408

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Shoplifting Detection by AI | AI-Powered Shoplifting Detection System | Quytech

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Quytech Launches AI-Powered Theft Detection System for Retail and Logistics News Provided By Quy Technology Pvt Ltd September 22, 2026, 09:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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