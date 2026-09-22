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Exploring Wear Resistant Steel Grades, Properties and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, September 22, 2026- China's wear resistant steel plate supply base continues to support demanding applications in mining, cement, metallurgy, power generation and heavy machinery. This 2026 industry reference profiles five suppliers active in the field: Jiangyin Baoguantao Import & Export Co., Ltd., trading under the BGT Steel Plate brand; Gnee Steel (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; BMM Shanghai Co., Ltd.; Shandong Yugang Metal Materials Co., Ltd.; and Promisteel (Tianjin) Import and Export Co., Ltd. The profiles are based on publicly available company and product information.Wear Resistant Steel Plate Market ContextWear resistant steel plate is used for components exposed to abrasion, impact and material erosion. Common commercial grades in China include NM400, NM450, NM500, NM550 and NM600, while high manganese steel and high-strength structural grades serve different performance requirements. Grade selection generally depends on hardness, toughness, thickness, fabrication requirements and operating conditions.Typical applications include mining chutes, crusher components, dump truck bodies, excavator and loader parts, cement equipment, mill liners, coal-handling systems and other heavy-duty machinery. Suppliers therefore provide different combinations of steel grades, plate dimensions, processing options and product documentation for application-specific requirements.The five suppliers in the 2026 shortlist1. Jiangyin Baoguantao Import & Export Co., Ltd. (BGT Steel Plate)Jiangyin Baoguantao Import & Export Co., Ltd., operating under the BGT Steel Plate brand, is a wear resistant steel supplier based in Jiangyin, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province. Founded in 2013, the company operates a 5,000 m2 facility with 40 employees, an annual output of 200,000 tonnes and an R&D team of three engineers.BGT Steel Plate combines inventory, custom cutting, processing and distribution services. The company states that it maintains more than 30,000 metric tons of wear resistant steel plate across 12 warehouses in Jiangsu, Shandong and Hunan, supporting cut-to-size orders and domestic and export supply.Its product range includes NM400, NM450, NM500, NM550, NM600, XCHD450 and Mn13 wear resistant steel, together with high-strength structural grades including Q550D, Q690D, Q690E, Q890D and Q960E. Available plate thicknesses range from 3 to 150 mm, with widths of 600 to 3,950 mm and customized dimensions available for specific requirements.The company also states that its supply network covers multiple domestic steel mills and that original mill test certificates can be provided with supplied plates. Approximately 40% of its output is exported, with the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Central Asia and Russia among its listed markets.2. Gnee Steel (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.Gnee Steel (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is a Tianjin-based steel supplier included in this 2026 industry reference for its involvement in wear resistant steel products. The company serves international steel buyers from Tianjin, a major logistics and trading hub, with a product portfolio covering steel plates and related industrial materials.3. BMM Shanghai Co., Ltd.BMM Shanghai Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based steel supplier active in the wear resistant steel segment. Located in one of China's major commercial and logistics centres, the company serves industrial customers with steel products for applications requiring material durability and abrasion resistance.4. Shandong Yugang Metal Materials Co., Ltd.Shandong Yugang Metal Materials Co., Ltd. is a Shandong-based supplier of metal materials, with wear resistant steel among its associated product categories. Its location in Shandong, one of China's major steel-producing regions, provides access to the domestic steel supply chain.5. Promisteel (Tianjin) Import and Export Co., Ltd.Promisteel (Tianjin) Import and Export Co., Ltd. is a Tianjin-based import and export company serving the steel materials market. The company is included in this reference for its involvement in wear resistant steel supply and its position within Tianjin's established steel trading and export network.Understanding the Main Grade RangeWear resistant steel plates are selected according to the balance between hardness, toughness, fabrication requirements and operating conditions. NM400 is commonly used for general abrasion applications such as dump truck bodies, excavator buckets and hoppers, while NM450 and NM500 provide higher hardness for more demanding wear environments.NM550 and NM600 are positioned toward the high-hardness end of the commercial range and are used where severe abrasive wear requires additional surface hardness. These grades generally require greater attention to forming and welding conditions.Mn13 high manganese steel serves a different application profile. Its austenitic structure can work-harden under heavy impact while retaining a tough core, making it suitable for impact-intensive components such as crusher parts and other heavy-duty wear applications.High-strength structural grades such as Q550D, Q690D, Q690E, Q890D and Q960E are designed primarily for load-bearing structures rather than conventional abrasion resistance. Their selection is influenced by yield strength, impact toughness, operating temperature and fabrication requirements.Documentation and Quality VerificationFor wear resistant steel plate, the mill test certificate (MTC) is an important part of product documentation. It typically identifies the steel grade, heat number, dimensions and relevant mechanical properties, allowing supplied plate to be linked to its original production information.For structural and heavy-duty applications, buyers may also specify additional inspection requirements, including hardness testing or ultrasonic testing. These checks should be aligned with the applicable material specification and the requirements agreed between supplier and buyer.Company statementIn its corporate profile, Jiangyin Baoguantao Import & Export Co., Ltd. describes its business model as a one-stop service combining wear resistant steel inventory, custom cutting and processing, and sales distribution.The company also states that its mill partnerships support product reliability and traceability, with its products serving sectors including construction and heavy machinery, mining and material handling, metallurgical processing, and conveying and transportation systems.OutlookAs demand for durable materials continues across mining, cement, metallurgy, power and heavy machinery applications, wear resistant steel suppliers are increasingly differentiated by their grade coverage, processing capabilities, documentation and supply resources. The five companies profiled in this reference illustrate different supply models within China's 2026 wear resistant steel plate market.

Zhen

Jiangyin Baoguantao Import & Export Co., Ltd.

+ +86 189-1230-2159

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Five Reputable Wear Resistant Steel Plate Suppliers in China 2026: Supporting Durable Steel Applications News Provided By Htnxt September 22, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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