Termdico Launches Captme, A Live Captioning And Translation App For Face-To-Face Conversations

CaptMe neck lanyard for cell phone

The mobile app displays real-time subtitles in 53 languages and can be used hands-free with a magnetic neck lanyard.

STRASBOURG, GRAND EST, FRANCE, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The startup TermDico announces the launch of CaptMe, a mobile app that provides real-time captions for face-to-face conversations in 53 languages. The app is intended for conversations with people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who speak another language.The app recognizes the user's voice and displays live subtitles on the phone's screen, much like subtitles on a movie shown in its original language. The person being spoken to reads the words in their own language. Unlike other solutions, CaptMe does not require earbuds or smart glasses and works in noisy environments.CaptMe offers a magnetic neck lanyard, which lets you attach your phone via its MagSafe interface with the screen facing the person you're talking to, leaving your hands free.CaptMe relies on artificial intelligence for speech recognition, instant transcription and translation.CaptMe is available now for Android and iOS devices and requires a 4G or Wi-Fi connection. Subscriptions start at €9.99 per month for 8 hours of transcription or 4 hours of real-time translation. The hands-free conversation kit costs €29.99.Learn more about CaptMe: /press/About TermDicoTermDico, founded in Strasbourg, France, in 2021, specializes in online translation tools. Its website, , is used by millions of users around the world.

Philippe REGALL

TermDico

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

CaptMe: bilingual business meeting example

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TermDico launches CaptMe, a live captioning and translation app for face-to-face conversations News Provided By TermDico September 22, 2026, 09:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.