Singapore-Based NCII Specialist Leak Content Removal Reports 234,468 Urls Removed Or De-Indexed

Leak Content Removal reports 234,468 NCII and leaked-content URLs removed or de-indexed through August 2026.

Singapore-based, female-led company publishes its first impact report covering 277,226 non-consensual intimate image and leaked-content URLs through August 2026

- Lily Kix, CEO, Leak Content Removal

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leak Content Removal, a female-led specialist in non-consensual intimate image removal and online reputation management, has published its first impact report, documenting 234,468 URLs removed from source websites or de-indexed from search results through August 2026.

According to company data compiled from cases handled since the service launched, Leak Content Removal identified and acted on 277,226 URLs involving non-consensual intimate images, leaked private content and other unauthorized intimate material. Of those URLs, 234,468 were successfully removed or de-indexed-an overall reported success rate of 84.6%.

The figures cover URLs found on adult websites, social media platforms, online forums, search engines and other digital channels. Each URL was connected to a client case involving intimate material published or distributed without the affected person's permission.

“These figures represent real people dealing with deeply personal violations of their privacy,” said Lily Kix, CEO of Leak Content Removal.“Every URL relates to content that someone needed help addressing. By publishing this data, we hope to demonstrate both the scale of the problem and the fact that meaningful action is possible.”

GLOBAL DEMAND FOR NCII AND LEAKED-CONTENT REMOVAL

Non-consensual intimate image abuse, commonly abbreviated as NCII, includes private sexual or intimate material shared without the depicted person's consent.

Once an image or video appears online, copies can spread across multiple websites, usernames and jurisdictions. A single client case may therefore require action against numerous URLs rather than one page or account.

Leak Content Removal has supported clients in Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, China, Finland, Italy, Pakistan and Ukraine, among other countries.

Material may be uploaded in one country, hosted in another and accessed globally. Removal outcomes can depend on the source website, hosting provider, search engine, platform policies and applicable jurisdiction.

“When people discover that private content has been published, they often do not know who controls the website or where to send a removal request,” Kix said.“The process becomes even more overwhelming when the same material has been copied to multiple platforms. Our role is to identify the available routes, explain what can realistically be achieved and continue escalating the case where appropriate.”

SCHOOL-BASED SHARING EMERGES AS A RECURRING CONCERN

The company's casework has identified school-based peer abuse as a recurring concern in cases involving young people. In some cases reported to the company, intimate material was circulated among classmates or used to humiliate, threaten or exert control over the affected person.

“Younger victims are often assumed to have been targeted by strangers online,” Kix said.“In some of the cases brought to us, the person sharing the content is another young person within the victim's social or school environment. That can be especially difficult because the victim may continue encountering those involved in everyday life.”

SIX YEARS OF CONTENT-REMOVAL CASEWORK

Over six years, Leak Content Removal has developed an internal database covering adult websites, hosting providers, online forums, social networks and platform reporting channels. The information helps its specialists evaluate potential removal routes and identify escalation options when an initial request is unsuccessful.

Depending on the circumstances, the company may pursue direct source removal, platform safety reports, copyright-based notices, privacy complaints, account-removal requests or search-engine de-indexing.

Copyright-based takedown procedures may apply when a client owns the relevant material, while privacy or NCII reporting channels may be more appropriate in other situations. Some platforms provide specialized processes for reporting intimate images shared without consent.

When content cannot be removed from the source, Google de-indexing and similar search-engine measures can reduce the likelihood of the URL appearing in relevant search results. De-indexing can substantially reduce discoverability, but it does not delete the underlying image or video from the website hosting it.

The company said its 84.6% reported success rate reflects both the results of its removal methodology and the limitations of the current online environment. Some offshore websites provide no reliable contact channel, decline to respond to removal requests or operate in jurisdictions where enforcement options are limited.

TECHNOLOGY TO SUPPORT CONTINUED MONITORING

Leak Content Removal is developing a technology platform intended to assist with online searching and continued monitoring for unauthorized intimate content.

The planned system will use automated processes and artificial intelligence to support the discovery of relevant URLs, reduce time spent on repetitive manual searches and help specialists detect newly published or duplicated content more quickly. Human review will remain part of the process to confirm matches and determine the appropriate response.

Continued monitoring can be important because removing one group of URLs does not prevent another user or website from uploading a new copy. The company's approach combines detection with case-specific removal and de-indexing strategies.

AN ALL-WOMEN SPECIALIST TEAM

Leak Content Removal operates with an all-women specialist team. The company says this model can make seeking assistance more accessible for clients who would feel uncomfortable discussing intimate material with a male representative, including people from conservative cultural or religious backgrounds.

Clients can make initial contact through WhatsApp or Telegram without attending an in-person appointment. Cases are handled confidentially, and the company uses non-disclosure agreements as part of its privacy procedures.

“People frequently contact us during one of the most frightening and vulnerable moments of their lives,” Kix said.“Our responsibility is to give them clear information, protect their confidentiality and pursue every realistic removal route available.”

ABOUT LEAK CONTENT REMOVAL

Leak Content Removal is a Singapore-based, female-led company specializing in non-consensual intimate image removal, leaked-content removal and online reputation management. Its services include content takedown requests, search-engine de-indexing, fake-account reporting, sextortion-related support and online monitoring.

The company works with individuals, content creators, influencers, entrepreneurs, businesses and law firms across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit leakcontentremoval.

* Figures reflect internal case records through August 2026. Results vary by platform, jurisdiction and individual case.

Lily Kix

Leak Content Removal

+34 662614218

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Singapore-Based NCII Specialist Leak Content Removal Reports 234,468 URLs Removed or De-Indexed News Provided By Leak Content Removal September 22, 2026, 09:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Human Rights, Law, Social Media, Technology



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