Sharjeel Imam Granted Interim Bail To Attend Cousin's Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) A Delhi court has granted interim bail to jailed student activist Sharjeel Imam to attend his cousin's wedding, allowing him temporary release from October 4 to 10.

The Karkardooma Court granted the relief to Imam, who is facing prosecution in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other penal provisions.

The interim bail was granted to enable him to attend the wedding ceremonies of his cousin during the specified period.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the Delhi Police on Imam's plea challenging the trial court's refusal to grant him regular bail in the case.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Vikas Mahajan had sought the police's response and posted the matter for further hearing.

The trial court had earlier dismissed the regular bail pleas of Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid, relying on the Supreme Court's January 5 order declining them bail and prescribing the circumstances in which they could renew their pleas.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court declined to grant bail to Imam and Khalid, holding that the prosecution material disclosed prima facie grounds attracting the statutory embargo under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA, while granting bail to five other co-accused.

More recently, the apex court granted six months' interim bail to co-accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi while referring to a larger Bench the question of whether prolonged incarceration and delay in trial could justify bail despite the restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.

The Delhi Police has opposed the bail pleas of Imam and Khalid before the High Court, describing them as "masterminds" of the alleged conspiracy and contending that their fresh pleas were not maintainable in view of the Supreme Court's January 5 order. The case relates to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots. Imam is among several accused booked under the UAPA and other penal provisions.