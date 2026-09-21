396-room property launches under NH Collection brand following phased investment and repositioning programme Launch strengthens Seven Tides' hospitality portfolio and builds on successful partnership with Minor Hotels Hotel features extensive F&B, leisure and MICE facilities, including an 871-square-metre meeting space

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026: UAE-headquartered real estate and hospitality developer Seven Tides has announced the official launch of NH Collection Dubai Ibn Battuta, following a significant phased transformation and repositioning of the former Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The 396-room property, which is owned by Seven Tides and operated by Minor Hotels, represents the latest development within Seven Tides' hospitality portfolio and builds on the company's existing relationship with Minor Hotels, which also operates NH Collection Dubai The Palm.

Located adjacent to Ibn Battuta Mall, the rebranded hotel has undergone an extensive programme of enhancements encompassing guestrooms, suites and public areas, alongside the introduction of new food and beverage concepts and upgrades to the wider guest experience.

Ghanim Bin Sulayem, Group CEO & Managing Director, Seven Tides, said:“NH Collection Dubai Ibn Battuta represents an important investment in one of our established hospitality assets and reflects our long-term approach to creating and enhancing properties that respond to the continued evolution of Dubai's tourism and hospitality sector.

“Our partnership with Minor Hotels has already enabled us to successfully introduce the NH Collection brand to Dubai through NH Collection Dubai The Palm. Building on that relationship, we identified a clear opportunity to reposition Ibn Battuta under the same premium brand, while investing in the property to strengthen its appeal across leisure, corporate, group and MICE segments.”

The launch expands NH Collection's presence in the UAE and follows the opening of NH Collection Dubai The Palm in 2023. The Palm Jumeirah property was the first NH Collection hotel to open in the country and is also owned by Seven Tides and operated by Minor Hotels.

NH Collection Dubai Ibn Battuta offers 396 rooms and suites, ranging from Collection, Superior and Premium Rooms to Junior, Family and Terrace Pool Suites. Selected two-bedroom configurations cater to families and longer-stay guests, while Club Rooms and suites provide access to the Executive Lounge. Terrace Pool Suites offer private outdoor spaces with temperature-controlled pools.

The repositioning has also strengthened the property's food and beverage proposition. Japanese teppanyaki restaurant Benihana forms a key part of the offering, alongside new concepts Taste, a contemporary all-day dining destination, and Nomad, a café concept serving speciality coffee and wholesome bites. Existing venues include Skyline Pool Bar, McGettigan's and Rodeo Drive.

The hotel also offers a comprehensive leisure offering, including a rooftop swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, beauty salon, and Kids Club. Its meetings and events proposition is anchored by an 871-square-metre meeting space, supported by flexible meeting and breakout spaces that can accommodate conferences, corporate events, celebrations and private functions.

Bin Sulayem added:“This transformation reflects our strategy of actively investing in our hospitality assets to enhance their positioning, strengthen their commercial performance and create long-term value. With its location, scale and extensive leisure and MICE offering, we believe NH Collection Dubai Ibn Battuta is well positioned to capture growing demand across Dubai's leisure, corporate and events segments.”

“We remain confident in Dubai's hospitality sector and will continue to explore opportunities to invest in and enhance our portfolio to align with the tourism ambitions and goals of the emirate.”

NH Collection Dubai Ibn Battuta is situated beside Ibn Battuta Mall with convenient access to Dubai's key business, leisure and entertainment districts.

Photo Caption: Ghanim Bin Sulayem, Group CEO & Managing Director, Seven Tides