Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Dies At 27, Family Asks For Privacy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died aged 27.

A representative for the Gerber family confirmed the news on Sunday, September 20, asking for privacy as the family mourns. Online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner show that Gerber died at a rehabilitation facility in California. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

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Gerber was Crawford and Rande Gerber's eldest child and the older brother of model and actor Kaia Gerber.

He began modelling as a teenager and went on to work with major fashion houses including Calvin Klein, Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana. He also appeared alongside his mother and sister in fashion campaigns and public events over the years.

In recent years, Gerber had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and substance use, sharing aspects of his recovery journey publicly.

Crawford and Rande Gerber have been married since 1998.

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