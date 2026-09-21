Minister Of Finance Meets Global Chairman Of Pwc, CEO Of Ashmore Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari has met with Global Chairman of PwC Mohamed Kande, on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg: UNGA Special Edition 2026, held in conjunction with the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Minister of Finance also met with Chief Executive Officer of Ashmore Group Mark Coombs.

The meetings reviewed existing cooperation and explored ways to further enhance collaboration in investment, finance and economic affairs, as well as other areas of mutual interest.