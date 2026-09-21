Commercial Bank Recognised With Three Retail Banking Innovation Awards By The Digital Banker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank has been recognised with three awards at the Middle East & Africa Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2026, winning Best Digital Wealth Platform, Best Retail Bank for a Frictionless Banking Experience, and Best New Product Launch of the Year, Qatar.

Organised by The Digital Banker, the awards recognise financial institutions and individuals demonstrating excellence and innovation in retail banking across the region, with a focus on institutions transforming customer experience through technology and digital innovation.

The Best Digital Wealth Platform award reflects the expansion of Commercial Bank's digital investment offering through a fully integrated wealth management platform that combines digital self-service with expert advisory to broaden access to sophisticated investment solutions.

The Best Retail Bank for a Frictionless Banking Experience award recognizes Commercial Bank's Cashierless Checkout solution, which streamlines the in-store payment journey through AI-powered computer vision and automated payments.

The Best New Product Launch of the Year, Qatar award recognises Commercial Bank's“Power of ONE” initiative, which is a first-of-its-kind, real-time rewards ecosystem. Launched in 2025, this initiative combines an in-house, data-driven rules engine with fully automated fulfillment.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, Stephen Moss, said:“ These awards reflect our commitment to putting customers at the heart of innovation and making banking simpler, more accessible and more intuitive. Whether enabling mobile investment account opening, streamlining everyday transactions or offering innovative ways to explore banking, we are focused on delivering practical benefits that enhance our customers' experience. Our continued investment in digital capabilities supports a clear ambition: to provide greater choice, convenience and seamless service throughout every stage of the customer journey.”