Circus SE / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Circus SE: CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel to Speak at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Stages – Keynotes at Further Investor Conferences

21.09.2026 / 09:35 CET/CEST

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Circus SE: CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel to Speak at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Stages – Keynotes at Further Investor Conferences Munich, September 21, 2026 – Circus SE (GSIN: A2YN35 / ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / XETRA: CA1 ) today shares its autumn conference programme. Founder and CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel will join the stages as a speaker on dual-use robotics and Physical AI at the Bank of America Transforming World Conference and the Goldman Sachs AI Symposium in London – at the AI Symposium for the third consecutive year as an industry voice on autonomous robotics. Alongside this, the Company will hold presentations at multiple capital markets conferences. Bank of America: Transforming World Conference

November 10, 2026 | London (Speaker) Goldman Sachs: AI Symposium

November 25, 2026 | London (Speaker) Deutsche Börse: German Equity Forum 2026

November 23, 2026 | Frankfurt am Main Additional appearances

MKK - Munich Capital Markets Conference | November 11, 2026 | Munich

15. Baader Investment Conference | September 21, 2026 | Munich Across the European events, Bullwinkel will share insights and updates on how Circus is industrialising physical AI – scaling its autonomous AI robotics in production while expanding its global supply chain and software layer. Topics include the recent expansion into the UK and the UAE, the growth of the Circus ecosystem beyond robotics, and the Company's rapid adoption in the defence sector. Management will hold selected one-on-one meetings around each event. Investors and analysts are invited to contact Investor Relations at ... for remaining slots. ABOUT CIRCUS SE Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity. IR CONTACT Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE

Email: ...

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