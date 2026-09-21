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Prime Minister Participates In Ministerial Dinner Organized By State Of Qatar In Cooperation With International Peace Institute

Prime Minister Participates In Ministerial Dinner Organized By State Of Qatar In Cooperation With International Peace Institute


2026-09-21 04:11:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated today in a high-level ministerial dinner organized by the State of Qatar in cooperation with the International Peace Institute, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the ministerial dinner, the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance regional and international security and stability were discussed.

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Gulf Times

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