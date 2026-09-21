Trump Ends Camp David Visit Early Amid Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump cut short his weekend stay at Camp David and returned to the White House on Saturday, as the US State Department warned that the security situation in the Middle East could escalate rapidly, media reports said.

Agence France-Presse reported that Trump returned to Washington a day earlier than scheduled from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. The White House did not immediately provide a reason for the change in his schedule.

It was also unclear whether Trump's early return was linked to the latest developments in the Middle East.

The move came amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis. Saudi authorities said their air defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh, while the Houthis claimed to have targeted“sensitive sites” in the Saudi capital with missiles and drones.

The US State Department and several US diplomatic missions also issued fresh security warnings for American citizens, citing the possibility of an“unforeseen escalation” in the region.

The department warned that the military conflict could escalate rapidly and advised US citizens outside the Middle East to reconsider travelling to or transiting through the region.

The warnings also cited the possibility of travel disruptions, flight cancellations and airspace closures as regional tensions remain high.

kk/sa