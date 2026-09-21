Ranbir Kapoor's Aunt Rima Jain Recalls Beginning Of Ganpati Celebrations At RK Studios After Birth Of Rishi Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Rima Jain, daughter of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, recently recalled the origins of the iconic Ganpati celebrations associated with the Kapoor family and RK Studios.

Rima was seen in a conversation with her cousin and actor Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, where she spoke about how the tradition of bringing Ganpati home began in the Kapoor family in their Chembur and eventually became an integral part of their family celebrations.

“Ganpati ji's tradition started from her house in Chembur, in our house and in our family. Krishna aunty started it when Chintu was being born. When Chintu, Rishi Kapoor, was born,” Jatin and Rima told.

She further revealed that the Ganpati celebrations at RK and the Kapoor home also began around the same time.

“And simultaneously, celebrations at RK and Home started. And then from there, we kids grew up,” she said.

She added,“When Chintu grew up, my elder sister said, if I get married, I will take him to Delhi. So, for 10 days, she took Ganpati Bappa to Delhi,” Rima said.

She added that when Rishi Kapoor shifted from Chembur, the Ganpati celebrations continued, with the idol being taken to his home for five days.

“When Chintu shifted from Chembur, she also took Ganpati ji to her house for five days,” she recalled.

Rima also shared a personal memory from her own marriage, revealing that she had made a promise to Ganpati Bappa that she would bring the idol home after getting married.

“When I got married, I also told Ganpati Baba, 'Baba, when I get married, I will take you to my house.' So, he came to my house,” she said.

Speaking about the family's deep connection with Ganpati celebrations, Jatin added,“When my mother got married. Before she was born. My mother went to Nagpur. Ganpati ji came to Nagpur,” Rima recalled.

Rima said,“Ganpati ji's grace is always with us. We can never forget RK, Ganpati. We can never forget Chembur, Ganpati, Krishna aunty, Raj Kapoor,” she said.

The two concluded the conversation with the traditional chant,“Ganpati Baba Morya.”

For the uninitiated, the Ganpati celebrations at the Kapoor house and their iconic RK studios would once become the talk of the town for its grandeur and hospitality.

–IANS

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