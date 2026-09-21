WTW Announces New Global Agreement To Deploy Radar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced a global agreement with Zurich Insurance Company Limited (Zurich) to deploy Radar, WTW's market-leading end-to-end rating and analytics software, to help improve pricing sophistication and risk selection across the Swiss insurer's target Retail markets worldwide.

This new global agreement, which follows a rigorous selection process, builds on and significantly expands the two companies' existing agreement, under which WTW successfully integrated WTW's Radar technology across its primary Retail lines within a number of country-level markets.

Soledad Mune, Group Head of Retail Transformation, Zurich, said:“Improved pricing sophistication and risk selection are critical to long-term profitability in retail. WTW brings proven knowledge and reliability, and Radar offers a market-leading pricing platform, global adoption and ease of scaling through a centralized tech infrastructure. We look forward to further capitalizing on WTW's expertise.”

Georgy Matov, Managing Director and Zurich Global Relationship Leader, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said:“We are delighted Zurich has chosen Radar as its global pricing solution, which expands our successful collaboration. We will apply our deep industry expertise and insurance technology solutions to help Zurich enhance its pricing and risk management capabilities through advanced functionality across monitoring, analytics, decision-making and deployment.

“Radar continues to develop at an unprecedented pace, with the latest release including ground-breaking insurance-honed AI portfolio management capabilities.”

Built specifically for the insurance industry, Radar provides a suite of advanced capabilities, helping both personal and commercial lines insurers to unlock smarter, data-driven decision-making at scale. Key benefits include real-time insights for more accurate risk assessments, cutting-edge AI techniques, enhanced pricing accuracy, and unprecedented speed and agility for pricing, portfolio management, claims and underwriting.

About Radar

Radar is a leading insurance technology platform that unifies pricing, underwriting, and claims into a single end-to-end solution. Built by insurance specialists and backed by more than 30 years of industry innovation, Radar leverages proprietary analytics and advanced generative AI capabilities to help personal and commercial lines insurers make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions across the insurance lifecycle. Trusted by more than 500 insurers worldwide, Radar enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth, and deliver measurable business outcomes at scale.

Radar is part of WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business, which helps insurers navigate complexity and drive transformation through a unique combination of deep insurance expertise, strategic advisory services, and market-leading technology.

About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business is a global leader in P&C, Life, and Health insurance software and advisory services. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we combine deep insurance expertise with leading-edge technology to help insurers navigate complexity and unlock value across pricing, underwriting, reserving, financial and capital modeling, claims, portfolio management, and regulatory reporting.

We're redefining insurance through innovation and technology. By harnessing Generative and Agentic AI, we're creating next-generation processes that reduce friction, enhance decision-making, and unlock faster, smarter outcomes for our clients. These capabilities accelerate innovation and enable us to deliver with unmatched precision and scale.

More than 1,000 insurers across six continents-including many of the world's leading insurance groups-trust our unique combination of advisory insight and advanced software to power their businesses and drive sustainable growth.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

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