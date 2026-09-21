Aimexpo Feature: Hisound Caraudio, China Top ATV Sound Bar Supplier Unveils High-Performance Audio For Global OEM Buyers

JIANGMEN, CHINA, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the powersports industry convenes at the American Motorcyclist Association's International Motorcycle Exhibition (AIMExpo) in Las Vegas, Nevada, off-road equipment standards continue to evolve toward higher power integration and environmental resilience. Against this backdrop of heightened technical expectations, China Top ATV Sound Bar Supplier Hisound carAudio presented its latest powersports acoustic technologies, designed specifically to withstand harsh outdoor conditions. Specialty powersports sound bars differ significantly from traditional automotive audio systems, requiring structural engineering that withstands continuous mechanical vibration, dust exposure, high-pressure water washdowns, and UV degradation while delivering clear acoustic output over high ambient engine noise. As all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility task vehicles (UTVs) transition from utilitarian utility units to personal lifestyle and recreational vehicles, high-performance integrated sound systems have shifted from aftermarket novelties to standard OEM equipment options across global assembly lines.Shifts in Powersports Equipment and the OEM Supply ChainThe global market for powersports accessories is experiencing a major transition driven by changes in user demographics, vehicle electrification, and digital connectivity. Modern off-road enthusiasts demand heavy-duty powersports vehicles equipped with multi-functional entertainment systems comparable to mainstream automotive cockpits. This demand has altered how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), brand owners, and regional distributors design their vehicle option packages. Integrating audio hardware into utility and recreational vehicles presents specific engineering challenges: space constraints along roll cages, power management compatibility with standard 12V vehicle batteries, and long-term chassis durability under extreme terrain stresses.Concurrently, global OEM buyers face volatile supply chains and rising production costs. To maintain brand differentiation without ballooning internal R&D expenditures, vehicle brands increasingly rely on specialized Tier-1 manufacturing partners capable of delivering customized, turnkey acoustic solutions. These partnerships allow vehicle assemblers to introduce upgraded trim packages faster while keeping manufacturing workflows lean. Factory-level customizability-ranging from custom mounting brackets and tailored wiring harnesses to branded cosmetic enclosures-has become essential for distributors seeking distinct products across e-commerce platforms, commercial dealerships, and fleet customization channels.Professional Validation and Global Buyer Engagement at AIMExpoAt AIMExpo, industry buyers, vehicle distributors, and fleet managers gathered to evaluate hardware engineered to meet these evolving operational criteria. During live technical demonstrations on the exhibition floor, trade visitors examined how modern outdoor sound bars retain structural integrity and acoustic output when subjected to simulated trail environments, high dust exposure, and severe mechanical vibration. International procurement representatives reviewed mounting systems designed for seamless fitment onto standard 1.75-inch to 2-inch roll cages, verifying that the physical profiles integrated directly with existing vehicle cab geometries without obstructing driver visibility or safety gear.Feedback gathered directly from global B2B buyers at the event highlighted key commercial priorities: strict adherence to international quality standards, scalable production lead times, and flexible design modifications. Commercial operators managing utility fleets, alongside consumer-facing off-road brands, emphasized that aftermarket components often fail prematurely due to moisture ingress or broken mounting hardware under rough field operation. Demonstrations showing reinforced aluminum housings, marine-grade rubber gaskets, and sealed wiring connectors provided visiting buyers with verifiable proof of operational reliability, reinforcing the role of dedicated contract manufacturers in sustaining brand reputation across competitive global markets.Architectural Innovations in High-Performance Off-Road AudioAddressing the operational demands identified by global buyers requires deep specialized manufacturing experience. With 15 years of dedicated OEM/ODM manufacturing expertise, Hisound operates 3 advanced production lines designed specifically for custom outdoor acoustic systems. The company holds ISO 9001 quality management system certification, and its product lines carry international certifications including CE, RoHS, FCC, and IPX8 protection ratings. In addition to powersports audio, Hisound carAudio's manufacturing capabilities encompass custom sound solutions for golf carts, sightseeing vehicles, school buses, motorcycles, and passenger automobiles, serving global brand owners, wholesalers, and e-commerce sellers with both full custom production and in-stock inventory for fast turnaround.A representative example of this engineering approach is the 34-Inch ATV/UTV Sound Bar engineered for off-road environments. Built with a heavy-duty weather-resistant enclosure rated at IP65, the system integrates high-efficiency full-range speakers paired with dedicated tweeters, driven by an internal multi-channel Class-D digital amplifier designed to deliver clear, uncompressed sound over engine and wind noise. Integrated Bluetooth connectivity allows stable wireless audio streaming from mobile devices, while customizable RGB LED lighting modes provide dynamic visual integration with vehicle aesthetics. Designed for straightforward installation across diverse roll-cage architectures, the unit features flexible multi-angle mounting brackets, integrated control panels, and auxiliary input/output interfaces for system expansion.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)Q: What customization options are available for OEM and ODM partners?A: Full custom options include customized exterior enclosure colors, branded logo plates, tailored wiring harness lengths, specific mounting hardware dimensions, customized packaging, and modified DSP sound tuning profiles suited to specific vehicle cabin acoustics.Q: How do IP65 ratings protect sound bars under off-road conditions?A: IP65 ratings ensure protection against dust ingress and low-pressure water jets from any direction during vehicle washdowns or rainy operation.Q: What is the typical lead time for standard in-stock items versus custom OEM orders?A: Standard in-stock models are available for immediate fast-shipping dispatch to meet quick inventory demands, whereas custom OEM/ODM production schedules vary based on tooling requirements, custom enclosure modifications, and order quantities.Through continued participation in major international trade events like AIMExpo and ongoing investment in specialized acoustic engineering, Hisound carAudio continues to support global vehicle manufacturers and distributors with reliable, high-performance audio hardware tailored to the evolving demands of the off-road industry.For detailed product specifications and OEM supply inquiries, visit the official website:

Jiangmen Hi-Sound Electronics Co., Ltd.

Jiangmen Hi-Sound Electronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13426801935

email us here

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AIMExpo Feature: Hisound carAudio, China Top ATV Sound Bar Supplier Unveils High-Performance Audio for Global OEM Buyers News Provided By Globalso September 21, 2026, 07:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Technology



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