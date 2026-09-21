2026 World Manufacturing Convention Opens In Anhui, China Global Smart Manufacturing Forces Join Forces To Build A New Industrial Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEFEI, China, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 20, the 2026 World Manufacturing Convention opened with great fanfare in Hefei, Anhui. Held under the theme“Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future,” the conference runs from September 20 to September 23. It serves as a vital international platform for deepening exchanges and cooperation within the global manufacturing sector and sharing development opportunities, as well as an annual event showcasing cutting-edge achievements in global manufacturing and guiding the direction of industrial transformation.









The convention was jointly organized by the People's Government of Anhui Province, the National Manufacturing Power Construction Strategy Advisory Committee, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Global Alliance of SMEs. The United Kingdom was invited as the guest-of-honor country, and Sichuan Province as the guest-of-honor province, establishing an open cooperation framework characterized by“cross-national collaboration and regional synergy.” This year's convention stood out for its strong international presence, attracting more than 1,000 high-profile guests from around the world; over 40 renowned companies from countries including the United States, France, and Russia formed delegations to participate in the exhibition. During the convention, a series of bilateral and multilateral international exchange events were held concurrently, including the SME Overseas Expansion and International Industrial Chain Cooperation Matchmaking Forum, the China-EU Manufacturing International Cooperation Matchmaking Forum, and the China-France Industrial Future Matchmaking Forum, all aimed at facilitating collaboration across global industrial and supply chains.

The convention has coordinated and arranged four major events, six major project matchmaking events, and 21 key special events. The agenda is closely anchored to the frontiers of industrial development and future tracks: it covers large-scale emerging industries such as intelligent connected new energy vehicles, next-generation information technology, and artificial intelligence, while also focusing on forward-looking future industries such as quantum technology, embodied intelligence, and biomanufacturing. Through diverse formats including high-level discussions, targeted matchmaking, and results releases, it aims to promote the deep integration of technology, capital, and industry.

The main venue of the exhibition and display segment is located at the Hefei Binhu International Convention and Exhibition Center, with a total exhibition area of 70,000 square meters. After rigorous selection, more than 900 high-quality enterprises and over 10,000 premium exhibits are being showcased. Among them, the Manufacturing Development Achievements Exhibition Area has planned 10 distinctive exhibition zones, including the Manufacturing Power Exhibition, the Guest Province of Honor Exhibition, the International Exhibition, the Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicle Exhibition, and the Robotics and Embodied Intelligence Exhibition. A number of landmark hard-core innovation achievements have been unveiled in a concentrated manner, including a 180-bit superconducting quantum processor, achievements related to the Burning plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak, and the "MiMedal" platform of the Center for AI for Science and Material Creation, among other cutting-edge technological breakthroughs. The exhibition also features immersive application scenarios-such as smart kitchen, smart elderly care, and robotic operations-showcasing the comprehensive value of manufacturing technologies in empowering everything from production processes to daily life.

In addition to the indoor themed exhibition halls, the convention also features an interactive exhibition area for all-domain unmanned systems at Hefei Luogang Park. This outdoor venue hosts live demonstrations and interactive activities-such as flight demonstrations of unmanned aerial vehicles and dynamic driving experiences with unmanned vehicles-allowing visitors to gain firsthand insight into the practical applications and development potential of unmanned systems technology.

Project collaboration is the core focus of this convention. Reportedly, during the preparatory phase, 946 cooperative projects were preliminarily identified, with a total investment exceeding 400 billion yuan, creating a project pipeline valued in the hundreds of billions of yuan. During the convention, a series of targeted matchmaking events-such as "Central SOEs' Tour in Anhui" and "Listed Companies' Tour in Anhui"-will be organized. Additionally, participating guests will visit representative enterprises and key industrial parks across the province for on-site inspections and research. These activities aim to further align supply and demand, foster industrial synergy, facilitate the successful implementation of high-quality projects, and drive the high-quality development of the manufacturing sector.

Company: World Manufacturing Convention

Website:

Contact: Qiankun Chen

Email: fbc106@163.com

City: Hefei

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at