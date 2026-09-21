FM, North Macedonian Counterpart Discuss Prospects For Expanding Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 21 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met with North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including the economy, investment, trade, and education.

The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish political consultations between the foreign ministries of Jordan and North Macedonia. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

//Petra//WH