FM, North Macedonian Counterpart Discuss Prospects For Expanding Cooperation
New York, Sept. 21 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met with North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including the economy, investment, trade, and education.
The two ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish political consultations between the foreign ministries of Jordan and North Macedonia. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
//Petra//WH
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment