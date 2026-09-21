Mindpeak And Revolune Announce Commercial Co-Selling Partnership To Deliver End-To-End Spatial Biology Solutions

Mindpeak and Revolune Announce Commercial Co-Selling Partnership

Partnership combines Mindpeak's PhenoScoutTM AI image analysis with Revolune's multiplex IF kits to streamline the path from tissue staining to spatial discovery

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mindpeak, a leader in clinical-grade artificial intelligence for digital pathology, and Revolune, an innovator in accessible multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) technologies, today announced a commercial co-selling partnership to offer an integrated workflow combining multiplex tissue staining with AI-powered image analysis.Under the agreement, Mindpeak's PhenoScoutTM AI platform will be offered directly alongside Revolune's multiplex reagent kits, providing researchers with an integrated path from tissue staining to spatial insights.Multiplex immunofluorescence is transforming the way researchers characterize the tumor immune microenvironment, evaluate antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and identify translational biomarkers. As spatial biology continues to advance, researchers need workflows that make it easier to generate, interpret, and act on multiplex data with confidence.The Revolune–MindPeak partnership brings these capabilities together in one streamlined workflow:- Flexible Staining: Revolune enables laboratories to move quickly from validated primary antibodies to ready-to-use 4- to 7-plex kits without complex assay development.- Turnkey AI Analysis: PhenoScout AI by Mindpeak automates cell detection, tumor/stroma segmentation, phenotyping, and spatial neighborhood metrics in minutes, eliminating the need for bioinformatics pipelines or manual thresholding.“Multiplex immunofluorescence shouldn't become complicated at the analysis step,” said Adrian Arechiga, CCO of Revolune.“Revolune removes the complexity of generating high-quality mIF data. By co-selling Mindpeak's PhenoScout AI, we provide an integrated workflow that takes researchers from antibody staining to quantitative spatial data in minutes, enabling cohort-scale studies without bioinformatics backlogs.”“Mindpeak was founded to bring precision, reproducibility, and automation to cellular pathology,” said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak.“PhenoScout delivers turnkey spatial analysis out of the box using pre-trained foundation models. Partnering with Revolune creates an ideal synergy, pairing validated staining chemistry directly with fast, reproducible AI analysis.”Introductory Launch PromotionTo mark the launch, researchers purchasing qualifying Revolune multiplex IF kits will receive promotional PhenoScout AI analysis credits. This introductory offer allows translational teams and CROs to evaluate the complete stain-to-insight workflow on their own tissue samples before transitioning to flexible annual subscription packages. To learn more visit: revolune/ai-image-analysisPhenoScout AI is developed by Mindpeak and available through Revolune. For Research Use Only (RUO).About RevoluneRevolune is a life science company dedicated to making multiplex immunofluorescence as accessible and practical as routine tissue analysis. Its reagent technologies help laboratories move rapidly from existing primary antibodies to ready-to-use multiplex kits, simplifying spatial biology workflows and enabling researchers to focus on biological questions rather than assay management.About MindpeakMindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak's AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images - ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Katja Eisele

Mindpeak GmbH

+49 40 35676797

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Mindpeak and Revolune Announce Commercial Co-Selling Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Spatial Biology Solutions News Provided By Mindpeak GmbH September 21, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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