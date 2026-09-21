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From Screen to Style: Rishaab Chauhaan’s GRABORA Looks to Redefine Everyday Menswear
(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) What men wear every day is changing. Comfort, versatility and personal style are increasingly becoming as important as the occasion itself, creating space for new fashion labels that approach menswear beyond conventional categories. Enter GRABORA, a new Indian premium menswear brand launched with actor Rishaab Chauhaan, bringing a contemporary take to the modern man's wardrobe.
GRABORA arrives at a time when Indian menswear is moving towards a more relaxed definition of premium fashion. The modern consumer is increasingly looking for clothing that can move seamlessly between different parts of the day — from work and casual meetings to dinners, social occasions and weekend outings.
That shift forms an important part of GRABORA's positioning. Instead of building its identity around highly seasonal fashion, the brand is focused on modern wardrobe essentials that are designed to remain relevant beyond a single trend cycle.
At the centre of the launch is Rishaab Chauhaan, who is expanding his association with the entertainment industry into fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurship. His involvement gives GRABORA a connection with the visual and cultural world that increasingly influences how younger Indian consumers discover and adopt fashion.
The brand's philosophy revolves around creating clothing that feels contemporary without being excessively experimental. Clean styling, wearable silhoue
ttes and versatility are among the elements shaping its approach to premium menswear.
For Indian consumers, this evolution is particularly significant. Menswear has traditionally been divided into clearly defined categories — formalwear, ethnicwear, casualwear and occasionwear. However, changing lifestyles and fashion preferences have created demand for pieces that can work across multiple settings.
GRABORA is entering this space with an ambition to become part of that everyday wardrobe conversation.
The brand also reflects a broader movement within India's fashion ecosystem, where homegrown labels are increasingly building distinct identities instead of simply following established international fashion formats. With premium fashion becoming more accessible through digital platforms, consumers are also becoming more selective about design, quality and the story behind a brand.
For GRABORA, the immediate objective is to establish a recognisable identity in this competitive environment. Its proposition centres on modern essentials — clothing intended to feel polished enough for contemporary lifestyles while remaining practical for regular wear.
The September 21 launch therefore marks more than the introduction of another menswear label. It represents GRABORA's first step towards building a fashion identity around the evolving Indian man's relationship with style.
With Rishaab Chauhaan at the forefront and a focus on contemporary everyday dressing, GRABORA is entering India's premium menswear space with an attempt to make modern style feel less complicated and more wearable.
GRABORA arrives at a time when Indian menswear is moving towards a more relaxed definition of premium fashion. The modern consumer is increasingly looking for clothing that can move seamlessly between different parts of the day — from work and casual meetings to dinners, social occasions and weekend outings.
That shift forms an important part of GRABORA's positioning. Instead of building its identity around highly seasonal fashion, the brand is focused on modern wardrobe essentials that are designed to remain relevant beyond a single trend cycle.
At the centre of the launch is Rishaab Chauhaan, who is expanding his association with the entertainment industry into fashion and lifestyle entrepreneurship. His involvement gives GRABORA a connection with the visual and cultural world that increasingly influences how younger Indian consumers discover and adopt fashion.
The brand's philosophy revolves around creating clothing that feels contemporary without being excessively experimental. Clean styling, wearable silhoue
ttes and versatility are among the elements shaping its approach to premium menswear.
For Indian consumers, this evolution is particularly significant. Menswear has traditionally been divided into clearly defined categories — formalwear, ethnicwear, casualwear and occasionwear. However, changing lifestyles and fashion preferences have created demand for pieces that can work across multiple settings.
GRABORA is entering this space with an ambition to become part of that everyday wardrobe conversation.
The brand also reflects a broader movement within India's fashion ecosystem, where homegrown labels are increasingly building distinct identities instead of simply following established international fashion formats. With premium fashion becoming more accessible through digital platforms, consumers are also becoming more selective about design, quality and the story behind a brand.
For GRABORA, the immediate objective is to establish a recognisable identity in this competitive environment. Its proposition centres on modern essentials — clothing intended to feel polished enough for contemporary lifestyles while remaining practical for regular wear.
The September 21 launch therefore marks more than the introduction of another menswear label. It represents GRABORA's first step towards building a fashion identity around the evolving Indian man's relationship with style.
With Rishaab Chauhaan at the forefront and a focus on contemporary everyday dressing, GRABORA is entering India's premium menswear space with an attempt to make modern style feel less complicated and more wearable.
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