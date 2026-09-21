Liveforever Gives People The Power To Decide How Long Their Memories Will Live On

LiveForever, founded by Mauro Pompetti in Foggia, Italy, helps families worldwide preserve memories, build family trees, and protect their digital legacy.

- Mauro PompettiFOGGIA, APULIA, ITALY, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiveForever, a digital legacy and family memory platform founded by Italian entrepreneur Mauro Pompetti in Foggia, Italy, is introducing a wallet-based model that lets people choose how long their memories are preserved, a different approach to one of humanity's oldest concerns: what remains of us when we are no longer here.Photographs, voices, stories, letters and personal memories are often preserved only as long as someone else chooses to keep them. As generations pass, family archives can be dispersed, forgotten or lost. LiveForever was created to give that decision back to the individual.Through the platform, people can choose what they want to preserve beyond their lifetime and purchase the period of time for which they want those memories to be preserved, according to the terms of the service they select. The commitment is simple: the preservation period is not left solely to the future decisions of descendants or third parties. In this way, LiveForever aims to create a place where people can say: "These are the memories I want to leave behind, and this is how long I want them to be preserved."A Digital Place Designed to Outlive UsLiveForever allows users to preserve photographs, videos, voice recordings, letters, diaries, personal stories and other meaningful digital content in a protected digital environment. LiveForever is designed around one question: who will protect these memories when their creator is no longer here?Users can build detailed family trees, connect generations, preserve the stories associated with individual people and create a family archive that can continue to exist after the people who created it are gone. GEDCOM import and export support also allows genealogy information to be transferred to and from compatible family-tree systems.Memories, Voices and Messages for TomorrowLiveForever's digital memory spaces can contain photographs, videos, audio recordings, letters, diaries and personal stories. Its Letters for Tomorrow feature allows people to prepare messages for future delivery to selected recipients. A person could record their voice, experiences or thoughts so that future generations can encounter something more personal than a name or photograph in a family tree.An interactive life timeline can also preserve important events, achievements and milestones, helping transform a collection of files into the story of a person's life. Private spaces, controlled sharing and designated roles allow relatives and trusted people to participate in building and preserving a shared family history and family archive while maintaining control over access to personal material.The Individual Decides the TimeThe model moves away from conventional fixed subscription tiers. Users acquire credits in their LiveForever wallet and use them according to the services, including the family tree creator, and preservation periods they choose. Rather than assuming that a person's digital legacy should disappear when a subscription ends or when someone else stops paying for it, LiveForever links preservation to the period selected and purchased by the user under the applicable contractual terms.The objective is straightforward: if someone chooses and purchases a defined preservation period, LiveForever undertakes to preserve that person's entrusted digital memories and family legacy for that contracted period, subject to the terms of the service agreement.From Italy to Families Around the WorldItalian families have spread across the world over many generations, making the preservation of family history particularly meaningful for people whose relatives, photographs and stories may now be separated by thousands of kilometres. LiveForever provides a common digital place where those histories can be reconstructed and preserved, allowing relatives to create a family tree online.India is also among the international markets served by the platform. Every society has memories, ancestors, family heritage, family stories and people it does not want to forget."Today, much of what remains of us depends on the willingness of other people to preserve it," said Mauro Pompetti, Founder of LiveForever. "I wanted to reverse that principle. I want each of us to be able to decide, while we are alive, what should remain after us and for how long. If I want my voice, my photographs, my story or a message to reach people who will live long after me, that decision should be mine."About LiveForeverLiveForever is a digital legacy, family memory and family tree platform founded by Mauro Pompetti in Foggia, Italy, that enables people to preserve digital memories, create family trees, prepare messages for future delivery, create digital memorials and share selected memories with family members and trusted people, built on the belief that individuals should be able to decide what part of their story survives them and for how long. LiveForever serves users internationally and is available through liveforever.

Mauro Pompetti

LiveForever

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LiveForever Gives People the Power to Decide How Long Their Memories Will Live On News Provided By Liveforever September 21, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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