Ramiz Mehdiyev's Trial Set To Begin At Baku Court Of Grave Crimes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The trial of Ramiz Mehdiyev, former president of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), is set to begin today at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Judge Murad Aslanov will preside over the preliminary hearing.

The indictment also names Eldar Amirov, Mehdiyev's former aide, as a defendant. His criminal case will be heard together with Mehdiyev's case.

Mehdiyev has been charged under Articles 278.1 (acts aimed at forcibly seizing power), 274 (high treason), 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained through criminal means) and 311 (bribery) of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code.