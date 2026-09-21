Publication Of Scheme Document For Acquisition Of Capricorn Energy Plc

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction

Oslo, 21 September 2026 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, refers to the scheme document published today by Capricorn Energy plc in connection with the recommended all-cash acquisition of Capricorn Energy plc by DNO Bidco AS, a company directly wholly owned by DNO ASA, to be implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006.

The scheme document will be made available (subject to any applicable restrictions relating to persons in, or resident in, Restricted Jurisdictions) for inspection free of charge, on DNO's website at and on Capricorn's website at no later than 12 noon on the Business Day following the publication of the scheme document and will be available up to and including the end of the Offer Period. The contents of these websites are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this announcement. Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the scheme document.

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DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the North Sea and the Middle East. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in Norway, the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the United Kingdom and Yemen. More information is available at

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.