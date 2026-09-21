Asian Games 2026: NRAI Chief Confident Of More Medals From Shooters

'A Great Start, Best is Yet to Come'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo lauded the Indian shooting contingent for its strong start at the Asian Games 2026 and expressed confidence that the shooters can add several more medals in the remaining events. India have so far secured five medals in shooting at the continental event, with four silver and one bronze. Elavenil Valarivan won silver in the women's 10m air rifle, while India's men's 10m air rifle team also claimed silver. Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil subsequently added silver and bronze, respectively, in the individual event.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Kalikesh said the contingent had made an encouraging start but still had plenty of opportunities ahead. "Well, it's been a good start for Indian shooting. Two days and five medals, with Elavenil winning silver yesterday in the women's 10 meters and the team winning silver today in the men's team again. And Himanshu with a silver and Rudrankksh with a bronze," he said.

"I think it's a great start. I think the best is yet to come. Many more days of shooting are still left, and pretty much in every discipline, we have the potential of getting medals. So I am hopeful that more--many more medals are to come," he added.

Shooters Hailed for Resilience

The Indian shooting contingent had also faced challenges related to accommodation and travel during its stay in Japan. However, Kalikesh praised the shooters for remaining focused despite the difficulties. "Look, I think our shooters are a tough bunch. They're young, they're driven, they're professional, and they're able to overcome any obstacle which is thrown at them. I think Indian shooting has a long way to go, and I'm very, very fortunate to be a part of that entire set-up," the NRAI President said.

Looking ahead, Kalikesh highlighted India's medal potential across the various shooting disciplines at the Games. "Pretty much in every discipline. We have six disciplines under rifle, pistol, and shotgun, and men and women in each; that's 12, and some mixed team events. I think in pretty much every discipline, we have the potential of getting medals, and I'm very hopeful we get many more," he added.

India's Strong Day Across Other Sports

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a strong day at the Asian Games 2026, securing more medals across shooting and mixed martial arts, while athletes also progressed to finals in swimming and registered wins in boxing, soft tennis and table tennis.

In shooting, Himanshu won silver and Rudrankksh secured bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual final. Earlier, Rudrankksh and Himanshu had qualified for the final after finishing third and seventh respectively, while Parth Mane finished 11th. The Indian trio had also won silver in the team event.

In mixed martial arts, Suchika Tariyal secured a bronze medal after losing to Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60kg semifinal.

In boxing, Sumit defeated Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri in the men's 70kg Round of 32 bout to advance in the competition.

Soft tennis saw Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena record wins over Cambodia and Mongolia in their mixed doubles Group B matches. They also lost to South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa and Jaekyu Park before suffering defeat against the Philippines' Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Nuguit in the round of 16.

In swimming, Srihari Nataraj advanced to the men's 50m backstroke final, with Rishabh Das named as reserve. Mani Akash and Gitesh Shah missed out on the men's 50m freestyle final, while Dhanush Suresh failed to qualify for the men's 100m breaststroke final.

In wushu, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final.

In table tennis, India defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the women's team Group F match. India, however, suffered a setback in sepaktakraw, losing to Japan in the men's team regu Group B match. (ANI)

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