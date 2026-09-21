Dong Mingzhu Honored As A Cool Leader, Providing A Chinese Solution For Global Climate Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gree Electric Appliances, INC. of Zhuhai

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, the Global Cooling Pledge Assembly, hosted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Cool Coalition, was held in Singapore. At the event, Martin Krause, Director of the Climate Change Division at UNEP, presented the inaugural "Cool Leaders" individual award to Dong Mingzhu, Chairperson of Gree Electric Appliances.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The inaugural "Cool Leaders" awards were granted to two countries and one individual. The country awards went to Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Grace Fu Hai Yien, Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, and Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, attended the event to accept the honors. Dong Mingzhu was the sole individual recipient, making her the first entrepreneur and the only Chinese representative to earn this distinction.

The "Cool Leaders" award is a global recognition initiative launched by the UNEP Cool Coalition to honor outstanding leaders who have driven the advancement of sustainable cooling and extreme heat resilience across areas such as policymaking, financial support, innovative practices, and project implementation. Dong Mingzhu's receipt of the individual award not only highlights GREE's robust capabilities and status as an industry benchmark in the cooling sector and sustainable development under her leadership, but also reflects the international community's high recognition of China's innovations in cooling technology and green practices.

Addressing pressing global environmental challenges in her speech, Dong Mingzhu noted that while proactive energy conservation can reduce energy consumption, it does not fundamentally resolve broader environmental issues. GREE has long been committed to technological breakthroughs, beginning research in 2012 on how to solve temperature control challenges without consuming conventional energy. From the inception of the first-generation photovoltaic (PV) air conditioner to today's seamless integration of solar power, energy storage, and air conditioning, this decade-long endeavor has made near-zero-electricity-bill cooling a reality for households.

"Today, amidst the global call for energy conservation and emission reduction, the manufacturing industry bears an undeniable responsibility. Technological innovation is the only pathway to further lower carbon emissions and achieve our anticipated goals. For our company, innovation is the paramount mission," Dong Mingzhu stated.

By 2050, the number of air conditioners worldwide is projected to reach 5.6 billion units, nearly triple the current level. Extreme heat has become one of the deadliest and fastest-growing climate risks globally. Against this backdrop, sustainable cooling requires concerted efforts from technology, industry, and the market. At the assembly, GREE officially joined the "Manufacturing Platform," convened by the Cool Coalition and operated by UNEP. As a manufacturer representative, GREE pledged to accelerate the transition to inverter air conditioners and continuously improve product energy efficiency; expedite the phase-out of high-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants and promote the application of ultra-low GWP technologies; and vigorously research, develop, and promote energy-saving and carbon-reducing technologies.

Behind these commitments lies GREE's years of technological expertise in the sustainable cooling sector. GREE's "Zero Carbon Source" PV and energy storage air-conditioning system has undergone more than a decade of iterative upgrades. Relying on the world's first PV direct-drive inverter core architecture, this technology achieves an ultra-high direct-current (DC) conversion efficiency of 99%, transforming cooling equipment from a "heavy power consumer" into a "green power generation unit." To date, this technology has been deployed in 35 countries and regions worldwide. It is widely utilized in developing economies with scorching heat and abundant sunshine, capable of adapting to diverse and complex climate conditions. Projects deployed in the Middle East alone can reduce carbon emissions by 110,000 tons annually.

Notably, GREE's product standards for PV air conditioners have been incorporated into the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) standard system. Today, GREE offers the world more than just standalone products and technologies; the company has secured a voice in international standard-setting, providing comprehensive, replicable, and scalable solutions for global building energy conservation and industrial low-carbon transitions.

Since proposing the vision "For the Clearer Sky and Greener Earth" in 2012, Gree Electric has closely aligned with China's "Dual Carbon" strategy and energy-saving policy directives. Remaining committed to the green transition in manufacturing, GREE has continuously advanced energy conservation and carbon reduction innovations across its entire value chain, building a complete ecosystem that encompasses green equipment, smart energy, and low-carbon smart manufacturing.

Winning the inaugural "Cool Leaders" honor is not only a milestone in the company's development, but also sets a new benchmark for China's cooling industry on the global stage. It stands as an important testament to China's active participation in global climate governance.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Ren, Tel: 86-10-63074558.