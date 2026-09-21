Const Agility Introduces QR Bundles For Sharing Multiple QR Codes As One File

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A free feature in the NxtTools app saves scanned QR codes and web links in a single file that can be sent to another person and opened on their phone.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Const Agility, LLC, a Texas software company, has introduced QR Bundles, a free feature in its NxtTools mobile app that collects multiple QR codes into a single file for sharing. The recipient opens the file in NxtTools and sees every code in one view. The feature, which became available in March 2026, runs entirely on the device and requires no signup or account.A QR Bundle is, as the name suggests, a bundle of QR codes: not a single "master" code that contains the others, but a plain file with a.qrb extension that stores each saved code. Codes are added in two ways, by scanning a QR code with the phone's camera or by pasting a web link, which NxtTools saves as a code. A saved code can point to a web page, such as a product listing, or carry data, such as a retailer's return code. The finished bundle can be sent over WhatsApp, iMessage or email like any other file. In the recipient's copy of NxtTools, each link can be tapped to open, and each code can be displayed on screen for a scanner to read.The feature grew out of a weekend of furniture shopping. Const Agility founder Jangul Aslam and his wife scanned more than 25 QR codes on product tags across Dallas-area furniture stores, narrowed the list to eight, and sent those links over WhatsApp to their daughter at Texas A&M. "She opened eight separate browser tabs from clicking eight shared links, and by tab six she had no idea which one was which," Aslam said. The decision took a week. "The codes weren't the problem. Sharing them was."Aslam said the gap extends well beyond one shopping trip. "A QR code takes you one place, one time," he said. "Nobody ever built a way to collect a set of them and hand someone the whole thing at once. That's what a bundle is."Aslam's most frequent personal use is product returns. Return QR codes for several Amazon orders can be stored in one bundle and passed to a family member, who presents each code from a phone at a UPS Store and completes every return in one trip, without needing the account holder's login or a set of forwarded emails.The company sees the same pattern anywhere people collect codes and hand them off. Examples include shoppers comparing sofas from several showrooms side by side, real estate agents sending a buyer listing pages and inspection reports together, and groups sharing restaurant menus and map locations while planning a meal.Opening a bundle requires only the NxtTools app on the recipient's device. Because a bundle is an ordinary file, none of the scanned or shared content is uploaded to a server, and bundles work offline without being tied to an account or service. Aslam described the scope as deliberately narrow: "It does one thing well - it lets you send a stack of codes privately, as a file. It isn't a marketing tool, and it isn't tracking anyone."Const Agility is also developing a companion product, QRly (qrly), which is planned to add item cards with photos, prices, locations and notes, along with a way for a group to weigh in together.AvailabilityNxtTools, including QR Bundles, is available at no cost on the App Store and Google Play and runs natively on Apple silicon Macs.###About NxtToolsNxtTools is a free, all-in-one mobile toolkit that includes a document scanner; PDF, image, document and signature tools; a Files manager; and QR Bundles, all designed to run on the device. It is developed by Const Agility, LLC, a software company based in Texas, USA. More information is available at .

Jangul Aslam

Const Agility, LLC

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How to Share Multiple QR Codes in One File | QR Bundles

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Const Agility Introduces QR Bundles for Sharing Multiple QR Codes as One File News Provided By Const Agility LLC September 21, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology



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